Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 11)

The weekend is almost here, and Netflix is celebrating with a round of new additions! This weekend, the streamer’s already expansive catalogue is set to grow by 10 new additions, all of which are Netflix originals. The new arrivals include everything from a new series from the Shondaland library about Anna Delvey to the sequel of one of Netflix’s hit films from 2019. This weekend will also see the premiere of Love is Blind Season 2, Netflix’s hit reality series that asks if love truly is blind.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month).

‘Inventing Anna’

A new series lands in the Shondaland library on Friday, Jan. 11 with the debut of Netflix’s highly-anticipated series Inventing Anna, a new miniseries created and produced by Shonda Rhimes. Based on a true story and inspired by the New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler, the series follows Vivian, a reporter who digs into how Anna Delvey convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress and attempts to uncover who Anna really is. Throughout her investigation and as Anna awaits trial, the two form “a dark, funny love-hate bond.” The series stars Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Katie Lowes and Jeff Perry, Arian Moayed, Alexis Floyd, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Terry Kinney, and Laverne Cox.

‘Love Is Blind: Season 2’

Almost two years to do the day after its Netflix debut, the hit reality dating show Love Is Blind is returning to Netflix for more dates, more marriages, and more drama. The hit series follows a group of singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, as they take on a less conventional approach to modern dating: the singles meet in “pods” and are unable to meet face-to-face until they decided to get married. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. New episodes of Love is Blind Season 2 air weekly.

‘Tall Girl 2’

Netflix’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age story Tall Girl hits the streaming library this weekend.The film series centers around Jodi, the tallest girl in school who has been slouching her way through life due to the insecurities and bullying surrounding her height. After overcoming those insecurities in the 2019 debut film, Jodi is no longer just the “tall girl” in Tall Girl 2, but rather she’s popular, confident, has a boyfriend, and just booked the lead role in this year’s school musical. But her insecurities will bubble just beneath the surface as Jodi deals with the pressure of her newfound popularity and her relationships are tested, forcing Jodi to realize that “standing tall was only just the beginning.” Available for streaming beginning Friday, Tall Girl 2 stars Ava Michelle, Sabrina Carpenter, Griffin Gluck, and Steve Zahn.

What else is being added this weekend?

What’s leaving this weekend?

This weekend’s round of new additions will not be marred by a round of exiting titles! This weekend will see the Netflix streaming library remain completely intact, aside from the new additions, though subscribers should be prepared for more titles to depart later in the month.

What was added this week?

