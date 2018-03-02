Twitter Explodes After Surprise ‘Scandal’, ‘HTGAWM’ Crossover Hookup

Annalise Keating and Olivia Pope may have become friends during the Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder crossover event, but two other characters got even closer.

From the moment they met Scandal‘s Marcus Walker (Cornelius Smith Jr.) and HTGAWM‘s Michaela Pratt (Aja Naomi King) shared a chemistry that almost led them to share a kiss during the first half of the crossover, but during the HTGAWM hour, they sealed the deal.

While staking out the house of the opposing counsel for Annalise’s upcoming Supreme Court hearing, Michaela and Marcus, who had been very flirty with her after their moment at the bar, despite knowing she has a boyfriend in Asher (Matt McGorry), talk about why he’s still single.

“There was someone, but she had a chance to do something great without me and I couldn’t hold her back from that,” Marcus admits, talking about his former flame Mellie Grant, who is now President of the United States on Scandal.

“I hate you so much,” Michaela says before kissing Marcus. The two of them then sleep together.

Marcus and Mellie had a brief affair on Scandal when she was running for office, only for it to come to an end when Olivia set Marcus a job in Fitz’s White House.

Michaela and Asher have been a fan favorite couple on How to Get Away With Murder since the two got together in season 3.

The day of the hearing, Michaela and Marcus arrive to find Asher and the rest of the Murder crew. Michaela lies about what she was doing the night before to an innocent Asher.

While the law student and the former press secretary’s hookup will most likely be a one-time thing, Twitter exploded seeing Michaela cheat on Asher with Marcus, some agreeing she fits with the latter, while others shamed her actions.

Michaela and Marcus and Asher. #HowToGetAwayWithScandal — DUI DICK (@ghettoOPRAH_) March 2, 2018

Noooooooo Michaela!!…..even though I understand completely…. But still!! #HowtoGetAwayWithScandal — D. (@conspiracylife) March 2, 2018

Michaela and Marcus are on fire together I definitely want more of them #HowToGetAwayWithScandal pic.twitter.com/OWy0rGxFl1 — asia LATAE (@candylick21) March 2, 2018

I wont look at Michaela the same. Asher is wayyyy cuter, smarter, and probably more loyal than him or her😡 #TeamAsher #HowToGetAwayWithScandal @MattMcGorry — Madison Nicole Linder🎀💜 (@madisonlinder) March 2, 2018

Scandal airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and How to Get Away With Murder airs at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.