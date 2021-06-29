Netflix Adding Oft-Forgotten 2010 Rom-Com on Thursday

✖

Netflix has picked up one of the more obscure rom-coms of the last decade for its catalog in July — She's Out of My League. The movie stars Jay Baruchel as Kirk Kettner, a man with low self-esteem who finds himself entangled with a beautiful played by Alice Eve who, everyone agrees, is too good for him. It will be streaming on Netflix starting on Thursday, July 1 2021.

She's Out of My League falls comfortably within the milieu of other blockbuster comedies of the time, though it is usually left off of retrospective lists. It was written by Sean Anders and John Morris, and was the directorial debut of Jim Field Smith. It was one of the biggest roles ever for Baruchel, who appeared in many other comedies of the time but rarely held a leading role like this. Meanwhile, Eve would go on to massive roles like Dr. Carol Marcus in Star Trek Into Darkness and Ainsley Earhardt in Bombshell.

In She's Out of My League, Kirk is also fixated on his ex-girlfriend Marnie, played by Linsday Sloane. The ensemble also includes T.J. Miller, Nate Torrence and Mike Vogel as Kirk's friends, Stainer, Devon and Jack respectively. Each of them try to advise him on his love life and his relationships with both Molly and Marnie.

Meanwhile, Krysten Ritter plays Molly's best friend Debbie in a role that arguably foreshadowed some of her later work as a sarcastic badass on shows like Jessica Jones and Veroncia Mars. Other stars include Geoff Stults, Kyle Bornheimer, Jessica St. Clair, Debra Jo Rupp, Adam LeFevre, Kim Shaw, Sharon Maughan and Trevor Eve.

She's Out of My League filmed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where the movie is set, mostly in the spring of 2008. It was released in 2010 and grossed a total of $49.8 million at the box office against a $20 million budget. It came in at number 3 at the time, competing with Alice in Wonderland and Green Zone.

While this was passable for a comedy at the time, the critical reception was not so favorable. Critics argued that the movie was more vulgar than its story or jokes could justify, and compared it to other movies of the same era that struck that balance better.

Still, some will find the movie to their liking, especially in hindsight. She's Out of My League will be streaming on Netflix starting on Thursday, July 1, 2021.