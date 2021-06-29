Netflix Removing One of the '80s Most Beloved Animated Movies This Week

✖

Popular '80s series The Land Before Time is leaving Netflix, along with a slew of other shows and films. The popular children's movie released in 1988 and shared the story of young dinosaur friends and their edgy adventures. The characters became so popular, the series eventually turned into a number of successful films.

A few others that will be saying goodbye to the streaming platform are The Secret Life of Pets 2, Back to the Future, Back to the Future Part II, and Back to the Future Part III. Crazy Stupid Love is also on its way out along with Training Day. Another popular and beloved film that will be bidding farewell as well is Disney's Princess and the Frog. The cartoon classic will be leaving on July 15. Princess and the Frog was released in 2009 and shares the story of a girl named Tiana who became Disney's first Black princess, and a frog prince who's only hope is to be human again. While it may not longer be on Netflix following mid-July, fans of the popular movie can still watch the fan-favorite on Disney+.

While it's always a little sad to see some films and shows go from Netflix, the popular platform is also known for creating some of the best original content in Hollywood and bringing cancelled shows back to life. Netflix recently confirmed that they'll also be creating a spinoff of Castlevania. The original animated series had a successful four seasons before it finally came to an end after season four, releasing on May 13. The series is based on the video game franchise that shares the same name, and the spinoff will be set in the same universe.

While Netflix is known for refreshing their content regularly, by far one of the most controversial cancellations to date was when the platform announced they would no longer be streaming Friends. In fact, it caused such an uproar from users and fans that the company decided to extend the show through another year before eventually removing it for good. While it was a lot for subscribers to take in, it wasn't long before the series found a new home on HBO Max. Not only could viewers see their favorite show again, but the platform also hosted their highly anticipated reunion show, which featured every cast members, including those who were in-and-out of the long-running series as well.