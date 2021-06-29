Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (June 28)

Netflix is sending June off in a big way and beginning July with a bang! This week, as one month ends and another begins, the streaming giant is celebrating the change with a host of new titles headed to the streaming library. Beginning on Monday and continuing through Friday, the streamer will be adding a total of 60 titles to its already impressive content catalogue, meaning subscribers will have plenty of options for their next binge. The streamer will begin the week by closing out June with a few last-minute additions. Some of those titles include a new season of its animated children’s series StarBeam and the debut of the highly-anticipated film America: The Motion Picture. Then on Thursday, Netflix will kick off the month of June by dropping several dozen new titles, all of which are part of the streamers July 2021 content list. Some of the new additions include several Austin Powers movies, The Karate Kid films, and Love Actually, among several others. The start of July will also bring new Netflix originals. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement' Netflix kicked off this week's additions on Monday with the premiere of the fifth and final season of anime series The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgment. An adaptation of Nakaba Suzuki's original manga series, the anime is set in a kingdom taken over by tyranny and follows the deposed princess as she embarks on a quest to find a disbanded group of evil knights to help take back her realm. In Season 5, Meliodas absorbs the Commandments so he can become the Demon King and save Elizabeth, and Ban roams through purgatory to save his captain's soul. It was made available for streaming on Monday, June 28.

'StarBeam: Season 4' Netflix is adding the fourth season of its beloved animated children's series StarBeam to the expanding Netflix Family section of its streaming library on Tuesday, June 29. The series follows 8-year-old Zoey, who, while ready to tackle second grade, also finds herself transforming into StarBeam, the speediest, most powerful, and most enthusiastic kid-sized superhero, when danger beckons.

'America: The Motion Picture' Netflix's highly anticipated adult animated science fiction parody-comedy film America: The Motion Picture is finally making its debut. Directed by Matt Thompson and written by Dave Callaham, the film is loosely based on the Founding Fathers of the United States and the American Revolution and is dubbed as an "untold historically accurate" story of America. It follows a chainsaw-wielding George Washington as he teams up with beer-loving bro Sam Adams in an effort "to take down the Brits in a tongue-in-cheek riff on the American Revolution." America: The Motion Picture will be available for streaming on Wednesday, June 30.

'The 8th Night ' A life-or-death battle will play out on Netflix on Friday, July 2 when the streamer's new film The 8th Night debuts. The upcoming movie follows a monk across an eight day life-or-death battle as he attempts to hunt down a millennia-old spirit that's possessing humans and unleashing hell on Earth.

'Mortel: Season 2' Netflix's French-produced supernatural series Mortel returns for its sophomore run on Friday. The series follows three teenagers – Sofiane, Victor, and Luisa – two of whom acquire superpowers after they make a deal with voodoo god Obé in order to solve the murder of Sofiane's brother, Reda. Sofiane is given the power to manipulate other people's actions, while Victor can read their minds. In Season 2, Obé returns and begins to raise an army of followers at the school, forcing Sofiane, Victor, and Luisa into a race to stop disaster.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 6/28/21:

Killing Them Softly Avail. 6/30/21:

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 7/1/21:

Audible – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Dynasty Warriors – NETFLIX FILM

Generation 56k – NETFLIX SERIES

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway – NETFLIX ANIME FILM

Young Royals – NETFLIX SERIES

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Best of Enemies

Boogie Nights

Born to Play

Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1

Charlie's Angels

Congo

Dennis the Menace

The Game

Hampstead

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life as We Know It

Love Actually

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight Run

Mortal Kombat (1995)

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Ophelia

Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3

She's Out of My League

Spanglish

Star Trek

The Strangers

Stuart Little

Supermarket Sweep: Season 1

Sword of Trust

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What Dreams May Come

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE Avail. 7/2/21:

Big Timber – NETFLIX SERIES

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 – NETFLIX FILM

Haseen Dillruba – NETFLIX FILM

Snowpiercer