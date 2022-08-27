One Hit Game Show Didn't Air This Week — Here's Why

Game shows are a fun weekly — or even daily — treat for many TV fans. The light energy and thrill of seeing fellow fans or celebrities compete in games is a nice break from everyday life, with many even working game shows into their routines. However, one game show was off the air this week, surely upsetting some fans' schedules. The G4 TV game show Name Your Price was nowhere to be found on this past week's schedule, meaning fans couldn't get their fill of online personalities guessing prices of off-the-wall items.

While it was surely a letdown for G4 viewers, fans shouldn't worry about missing more episodes for a bit. Name Your Price typically takes a one-week break from broadcasting each month to give its staff a break and prepare for the next batch of episodes. No guests have been named for the next episode, which will presumably air on Sept. 1, yet. However, fans are awaiting return appearances from Quackity and Karl Jacobs, who were featured in the Season 2 trailer but have yet to appear this season.

The first two episodes of Name Your Price Season 2 have featured loads of online stars, including Bella Poarch, Valkyrae, Hasan Piker, Sykkuno, Fuslie, Peter Park and cyr. Poarch's appearance was especially noteworthy due to it leading to a pair of viral clips. In one, JustaMinx "proposed" to the "Dolls" singer mid-episode, and in another, the TikTok personality made an embarrassing blunder when she guessed an incorrect answer that Piker had just guessed moments prior.

Name Your Price is hosted by AustinShow and Will Neff, with JustaMinx serving as the item presenter. New episodes air typically Thursdays at 5 p.m. ET via AustinShow's Twitch channel and G4's Twitch and YouTube channels. The show's past episodes are streaming via YouTube. You can also still catch reruns as they air on G4's linear TV channel and livestreaming hubs like G4 Select, the network's Pluto TV channel.