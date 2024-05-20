'Raven's Home' Canceled at Disney Channel — But Raven-Symoné Is Already Working on Spinoff

That's So Raven reboot is coming to an end. Disney+ has announced the Raven's Home Season 6 finale from September 2023 will serve as the show's final installment The Wrap reports. Replacing the show is a new Disney greenlit pilot for a spin-off titled Alice in the Palace starring Mykal-Michelle Harris. Symoné's work with Disney is not complete.

She will serve as an executive producer and director for the new multicam sitcom, the first project under her new overall deal with Disney Branded TV. Under the new deal, The Cosby Show star is set to produce, direct, and develop projects across linear and streaming.

According to an official logline: Alice in the Palace centers on Raven's young cousin, Alice (Harris), who returns to England and reunites with Duchess Clementine (also Harris), a young royal who looks exactly like her. As the pair deepens their bond, Clementine gets a taste of the fun side of "normal" life, while Alice gets a taste of the finer side of "regal" life, per the official logline.

"Disney Channel has been the canvas for my creative expressions since I was 15 years old," Symoné said in a statement. "After years of telling stories filled with heart, laughter and togetherness, I'm excited to embark on the next chapter of this creative journey alongside my Disney family."

"Raven is a true trailblazer who constantly pushes creative boundaries in acting, producing and directing," Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement about the actress. "For six incredible seasons, 'Raven's Home' has been a cornerstone series for Disney Channel, bringing joy, laughter and tackling real-life issues in a relatable and meaningful way for kids and families. We are delighted to continue our close relationship with Raven for many years to come, starting with new spin-off 'Alice in the Palace.'"