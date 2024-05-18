Just because a movie flops in theaters doesn't mean that it will flop on Netflix. The streaming service added a high-profile 2024 bomb to its catalog this past week, and it quickly shot to No. 1. Maybe bad reviews led to curiosity? Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, May 18, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Shrek' Official Synopsis: "Shrek (Mike Myers) goes on a quest to rescue the feisty Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) with the help of his loveable Donkey (Eddie Murphy) and win back the deed to his swamp from scheming Lord Farquaad."

4. 'Upgrade' Official Synopsis: "After his wife is killed during a brutal mugging that also leaves him paralyzed, Grey Trace (Logan Marshall-Green) is approached by a billionaire inventor with an experimental cure that will "upgrade" his body. The cure–an Artificial Intelligence implant called STEM–gives Grey physical abilities beyond anything experienced, and the ability to relentlessly claim vengeance against those who murdered his wife and left him for dead."

3. 'Dumb And Dumber To' Official Synopsis: "Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels reprise their signature roles as Lloyd and Harry in the sequel to the smash hit that took the physical comedy and kicked it in the nuts: Dumb and Dumber To. The original film's directors, Peter and Bobby Farrelly, take Lloyd and Harry on a road trip to find a child Harry never knew he had and the responsibility neither should ever, ever be given."

2. 'Mother of the Bride' Official Synopsis: "A doting mom jets off to a tropical island resort for her daughter's wedding — only to discover the groom's father is the ex she hasn't seen in decades."