Drake Under Scrutiny for Resurfaced Photos With Millie Bobby Brown

Rapper Drake has found himself in the midst of controversy after old Facebook photos resurfaced showing him posing alongside actress Millie Bobby Brown, who was a minor at the time. The images, which first circulated in 2017 and 2018, have reignited scrutiny over the nature of Drake's friendship with the Stranger Things star, raising questions about the appropriateness of their relationship given their significant age gap.

The first photo is of Brown with her back toward camera clad in a black jacket with writing on it. She wrote in the caption, "thank u Drake for this sick jacket!! tour starts in June! and i'm sooo excited to catch a show! Love youuuuu"

Some of the newer comments under the post were, "Some of the people in the comments from 5 years back were lookin out for this little one," and "He sent jackets to all the Stranger Things kids, right? Right?"

The second picture is of Drake and Brown together, dressed up at a party, and Drake wearing a tux with his arm around the actress. Accompanying the photo is the caption, "blessed to have my security be my +1 at the netflix party."

"This aged poorly," one user wrote. "Drake is becoming the next R. Kelly... don't worry, it's not even his final form," commented another.

A third photo features Brown standing in front of a balcony at night, laughing. The caption contains the words "choose kindness" with a purple heart emoji. Underneath is an additional camera emoji, and Drake's name, signifying that he photographed her.

A commenter posted, "Drake definitely likes em young and this is proof," while another person wrote, "Drake, 31yo photographing 13yo, but he "never looked twice at a minor" lmao yeah ok."

The newfound interest in these photos could be traced back to Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap beef. The two have been trading jabs through their music for the last couple of weeks.

As a result, Drake has made a rare reference to his friendship with Brown, who is 17 years younger than him. The name-drop came following Lamar's accusations that Drake was involved with underage girls in his May 4 diss track "Not Like Us."

Although Lamar did not directly mention Brown, Drake mentioned her in his rebuttal, "The Heart Part 6." During this song, he raps: "Only f—g with Whitneys, not Millie Bobby Browns / I'd never look twice at no teenager."

In 2017, when she was 13 and he was 31, they met for the first time when she attended his concert in Brisbane, Australia. They kept in touch after the show, and both stars shared pictures on their social media pages from their meeting.

Later, Brown revealed that Drake had asked her personally to attend his show, and they were both star-struck by each other. Speaking at the SAG Awards shortly afterward, she explained: "Drake's my man, I love Drake! He is amazing!"

"I was in his dressing room with my whole family," she went on. "I was like: 'Just want to say hi,' he was like: 'Oh my god.' He was having a fanboy moment; I was having a fangirl moment and a Drake moment."

In an interview with W magazine, Millie also revealed that she had dinner with Drake after the concert, as well as the next night before meeting up in Sydney. During another sit-down with W magazine in July 2018, Millie said of her and Drake's friendship: "We text all the time, he helps me with everything. Just life lessons, he's amazing, he's a great human being."

Brown spoke more at length about the rapper with Access Hollywood at the Emmys in September 2018. "He's honestly so fantastic and a great model," she shared. "We text, we just [texted] each other the other day, and he was like: 'I miss you so much,' and I was like: 'I miss you more!' He's coming to Atlanta, so I'm definitely going to go and see him."

In response to a question about what they text each other about, Brown replied: "About boys, he helps me! He's great, he's wonderful, I love him." And when pressed for further details, she coyly responded: "Y'know, that stays in the text messages."

Nevertheless, Brown's remarks sparked controversy at the time, as people began to question her close relationship with someone so much older, leading Millie to issue a statement defending Drake. "Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline?" she wrote soon after the Emmys. "U guys are weird… For real. im lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance."

"Im very blessed to have amazing people in my life," Brown continued. "u don't get to choose that for me. it's nice to have people understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships… jeez." Brown has not responded publicly to Drake's songs that mention her, nor has he included her in his feud with Lamar.