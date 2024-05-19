Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spotted Together Amidst Divorce Rumors

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted together in public on Thursday in the midst of speculation about the state of their marriage. TMZ published candid photos of the two at Affleck's childrens' school on Thursday evening where 15-year-old Fin was starring in the school play. They spoke to each other outside the school, and onlookers said they looked cordial at least.

Affleck and Lopez arrived separately to the school play, both carrying flowers for Fin. They approached each other without hesitation and spoke outside before heading into the venue, though they did not greet each other with a kiss or hold hands.Affleck reportedly drove Lopez and her daughter Emme back to their home in Beverly Hills afterward, then he continued on to Brentwood where he is reportedly living in a rental house by himself.

Reports of Affleck and Lopez's issues have been escalating for about a week now, but so far the couple have not commented publicly on it themselves. In addition to this friendly reunion, photographers spotted Affleck without his wedding ring on Friday – though he appeared to be wearing it on Thursday. Meanwhile, TMZ has confirmed that the two are living separately with paparazzi following Affleck to his rented home.

Other than that, all the news on Affleck and Lopez is based on anonymous sources speaking to reporters – and it's worth noting that those kinds of stories have been wrong about the couple before. However, a source close to Affleck and Lopez told InTouch Weekly that they are "headed for divorce" earlier this week, suggesting that the constant media attention has put a strain on their relationship. Another source later added that they are attending marriage counseling together, but that they do not expect it to solve all of their problems on its own.

Affleck has been protective of his privacy for many years, and that was reportedly a struggle when he and Lopez were engaged in the early 2000s. After they got back together in 2021, Affleck discussed that issue in Lopez's movie The Greatest Love Story Never Told. He said that he accepted public interest as a feature, not a bug in this romance, and said that they were working to "compromise" on how they handle it.

Lopez and Affleck have not responded to the many reports about their relationship this week – either to confirm or deny anything. At the time of this writing, they have not formally pursued separation or divorce.