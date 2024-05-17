'Llamas with Hats' Episode 13: Release Date and What We Know About Kickstarter-Funded Epilogue

Nearly a decade after concluding its 12-epiosde run, Llamas with Hats is set to make an epic return. The FilmCow-produced adult animated web series, which centers around the antics of two-hat-wearing llamas, is set to make a comeback with a Kickstarter-funded epilogue, but when does Llamas with Hats Episode 13 release?

Unfortunately, it seems fans will have to wait a bit longer for the new episode. Currently, there is not a firm release date for the epilogue, and it seems some work still needs to be put into it before it drops. Although the script has been written and pre-production is complete, creator Jason Steele said "all we need now is the time to finish it." According to Steele, "the project is being put together entirely by myself (I'm the writer, animator, and voice of Paul), and my cousin Chris Alex," who voiced Carl, and "any unexpected events in my life can delay production beyond the estimated completion date." Currently, all rewards for donating to the Kickstarter have an estimated delivery date of June 2025, perhaps hinting at the epilogue's release date.

Llamas with Hats first premiered in 2009. The series centered around llamas Paul and Carl, who wore hats and mostly stood around and talked. It largely focused on Paul's reaction to Carl's murder of a human. The show ran for 12 episodes before ending in 2015 with an explosive series finale that saw both Paul and Carl die. Steele said that "Llamas with Hats could have gone on forever," but "the only way for Carl to continue surprising people was for him to actually do something surprising." The show was a massive success, with the pilot episode racking up 44 million views. In total, the series as a whole reached more than 100 million views.

While Steele admitted that he originally "had no plans to ever continue" the story and "considered it a finished work... As the years have gone on, however, the response people have had to the series and its ending has shifted my thinking once again. An idea bloomed in my head, and I realized the story was not over quite yet."

In early April, Steele launched the Kickstarter to help fund the epilogue, which he describes as a "final adventure" in which "the very fabric of reality has crumbled away and Carl finds himself able to move in strange and mysterious new ways." Chris is set to return to voice Paul in the epilogue, which will be as long as the previous 12 episodes combined.

The Kickstarter managed to surpass its goal within three hours and currently stands at more than $250,000 raised. In a message to supporters, Stele said, "thank you from the bottom of my heart. When we recorded the first episode 15 years ago in my closet (the clothes helped dampen the sound!) we knew we had something special, but neither of us thought that so many people would still be watching more than a decade later. Chris and I love the series and it's an honor to be able to bring a new part of it to life so long after its original ending. It turns out Carl has just a little bit more work to do!"

All 12 episodes of Llamas with Hats are available to stream on the FilmCow YouTube channel here. The epilogue doesn't yet have a release date.