Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Just Got Married

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, is married! The 28-year-old influencer announced Monday that she and her longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock tied the knot over the weekend, Hailie sharing a few dreamy first-look images from her big day.

"Waking up a wife this week," Hailie wrote. "We couldn't have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife."

Hailie shared the news alongside a carousel of images from her wedding day. The newly-minted bride said "I do" in a gorgeous white strapless gown that featured a sweetheart neckline and a ruffled hemline and train. McClintock, meanwhile, donned a black tuxedo for the occasion. The newlyweds could be seen beaming as they kissed outside a church. In another image, the couple sat in a vintage white convertible, Hailie raising her bouquet in the air.

Although Hailie's father didn't make an appearance in the announcement post, TMZ reports that Eminem was in attendance for his daughter's big day, which took place at Greencrest Manor in Battle Creek, Michigan. Images shared by the outlet showed the rapper posing with the newlyweds and sharing a dance with his daughter. TMZ reported that others on the guest list included close friends and family.

Hailie, whom Eminem shares with his ex Kim Scott, and McClintock first met when they were both students at Michigan State University. After sparking romance in 2016, McClintock dropped to one knee and popped the question in February 2023. Hailie shared the exciting news at the time by writing, ""casual weekend recap..., i love you @evanmcclintock11." She also posted several images from the big moment, including a photo of McClintock down on one knee, proposing.

Opening up about the proposal on Hailie's Just a Little Shady podcast, McClintock revealed that he asked Eminem or his daughter's hand in marriage, sharing, "Yeah, it was over the holidays. I was just looking for an opportunity not to make it too obvious. I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], 'All right. I got to do it right now or I'm not doing it today. I'm going to have to schedule some other time'. So, I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your [birthday] cake."

The couple celebrated the relationship milestone with a rooftop engagement party in Detroit in May 2023. Last month, Hailie indicated that she was getting ready to say "I do" when she shared an Instagram Reel of herself packing her bags to head to Tampa, Florida fore her bachelorette party.