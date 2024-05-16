'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' Reveals New Cast Photos for Season 2 (Exclusive)
'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' returns May 30 with Jenelle Evans making a special appearance this season.
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is coming back for Season 2 with new cast members and new drama. PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look at the Teen Mom cast photos ahead of the May 30 premiere of the MTV show, giving fans a sneak peek of the moms who will be returning for a jam-packed new season.
Catelynn (Lowell) Baltierra, Jade Cline, Cheyenne (Floyd) Davis, Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, Maci (Bookout) McKinney, Leah Messer and Amber Portwood are all returning for the next season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, with Teen Mom 3 alum Mackenzie McKee joining the cast after her Teen Mom: Family Reunion return. Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans will also be making a special appearance amid her divorce and "life-changing moves."
"The moms are stepping into new territory, some of them giving driving lessons to their adolescents and others weighing their desire to have more children," MTV teases of the season to come. "In the midst of it all, they are juggling their relationships, prioritizing time for their significant others and navigating personal discoveries."
Keep scrolling to see the cast photos from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 ahead of its Thursday, May 30 premiere at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.
Leah Messer
Leah Messer, 32.
Catelynn Baltierra
Catelynn Baltierra, 32.
Tyler Baltierra
Tyler Baltierra, 32.
Cheyenne Davis
Cheyenne Davis, 31.
Zach Davis
Zach Davis, 33.
Briana DeJesus
Briana DeJesus, 29.
Jade Cline
Jade Cline, 26.
Sean Austin
Sean Austin, 30.
Mackenzie McKee
Mackenzie McKee, 29.
Watch the Trailer
Get a look at the drama and action ahead when Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 premieres on Thursday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.
