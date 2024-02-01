Some of Netflix's Biggest Shows Will Not Return in 2024

Fans will have to wait a bit longer for some of their favorite Netflix shows to return. On Thursday, the streamer dropped its "Next on Netflix" lineup of original series and movies arriving to Netflix in 2024, but the catalog of content teased in the trailer was missing more than just a few big names.

One of the biggest titles missing from this year's lineup is Stranger Things. While it has been more than a year since Season 4 concluded in June 2022, Stranger Things Season 5 — the final season — is not expected to land on Netflix until 2025, meaning there will be a three-year gap between seasons. The show, among dozens impacted by the Hollywood strikes over the summer, was originally slated to start filming in May 2023, though production did not actually start until January of this year.

Returning cast members for the final season include Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, David Harbour, Priah Ferguson, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, Winona Ryde, and Brett Gelman, among others.

Also absent from 2024's upcoming titles is Wednesday, the Jenna Ortega-starring Adams Family spinoff that managed to dethrone Stranger Things as Netflix's most popular series. Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and directed by Tim Burton, the series premiered to plenty of success in November 2022. Along with Stranger Things, Wednesday was considered to be a "top priority" series for Netflix once the Hollywood strikes concluded, Variety reported in September. Deadline reported in November the production on Wednesday Season 2 is not set to begin until April, with filming for the second season set to move from Romania to Ireland.

Another major title left out of Netflix's 2024 roster of content is One Piece, the streamer's live-action adaptation of creator Eiichiro Oda's manga series of the same name. The show was a massive hit upon its debut in August 2023, with Netflix quickly picking the show up for a second season in September. Filming of the second season hasn't yet begun, and no release date window has been announced.

Unfortunately for subscribers, Stranger Things Season 5, Wednesday Season 2, and One Piece Season 2 are not the only big-name titles being held until 2025 or later. The Watcher Season 2, XO, Kitty Season 2, The Recruit Season 2, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3, Ginny & Georgia Season 3, Sweet Magnolias Season 4, and Virgin River Season 6 also aren't set to premiere this year. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest streaming updates.