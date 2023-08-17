'Stranger Things' Star Says She's Ready for Show to End

Millie Bobby Brown is ready for Stranger Things to end. After growing up on the hit Netflix sci-fi series, the young actress is looking forward to moving on. She admitted in an interview with Women's Wear Daily prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike that she thinks she's "ready" even if "it's been such a huge factor" in part of her life. It is the circle of life, however, and it was time for her to leave Hawkins.

"It's like graduating high school, it's like senior year," Brown shared. "You're ready to go and blossom and flourish, and you're grateful for the time you've had, but it's time to create your own message and live your life." Like many series, production on Stranger Things' final season has been on pause since the WGA strike began in May, and with no end in sight for either strike, it could be a while until the cast have to really say goodbye to their characters.

It's not surprising that Millie Bobby Brown is ready for Stranger Things to end. The series premiered on Netflix in 2016 when Brown was just 12 years old. Now 19 and engaged and taking on many more projects, the Enola Holmes star seems to be looking forward to saying goodbye to this chapter of her life. It's going to be bittersweet once filming really does end and Season 5 airs on Netflix. Luckily, Stranger Things 5 is probably still a long wait, so fans will have plenty of time to prepare, as do the cast and crew.

Ahead of Stranger Things 4 last year, it was announced that the Netflix original was renewed for a fifth season, which would also be the last. There is no telling what all will be included in Season 5 and how emotional and intense it will be. Fans should expect a lot to go down, but Stranger Things is highly unpredictable. One thing that is known is that it will be emotional and not just for the fans. People should start to prepare to say goodbye because even though there's no premiere date yet, it will come up quick.

While an estimated date for Stranger Things 5 hasn't been announced, likely due to the strikes, it will likely be sometime in 2024 or even 2025. It will be sad to say goodbye, but like Millie Bobby Brown, fans are probably ready as well. All four seasons of Stranger Things are streaming on Netflix, so fans can rewatch it all and prepare for the fifth and final season coming soon.