Netflix Reveals Premiere Date for 'Girls5eva' Season 3

Musical comedy Girls5eva is finally coming back and making its Netflix debut in the new year. The series initially premiered on Peacock in 2021 and follows four women who were once part of a popular girl group in 2000 as they reunite to try to find musical success again. Starring Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry, the second season premiered in June 2022. That October, it was announced that Girls5eva would be moving to Netflix.



According to Deadline, Girls5eva will return for a six-episode Season 3 on Mar. 14. The new season will see the quad trying to embark on a comeback tour despite having only themselves and a van. While trying to promote their comeback album, Returnity, Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria deal with life on the road, which is filled with relationships, small gigs, and coming across the biggest pop star on the planet.

Girls5eva was created by Meredith Scardino, who also serves as the executive producer, alongside Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, David Miner, Eric Gurian, and Jeff Richmond. The series is produced for Netflix by Universal Television. As of now, the first two seasons of Girls5eva are still streaming on Peacock. It's unclear if they will stay on the streamer when Season 3 premieres. Additionally, it's unknown if and when the first two seasons will drop on Netflix. It's possible they will be dropping the same day as the third season, but it's also possible just Season 3 will be coming to Netflix.

Girls5eva is the latest series to move platforms and the latest series that Netflix has saved. The streamer previously picked up Manifest for a fourth and final season, which officially ended over the summer. Other shows include Designated Survivor, Lucifer, Arrested Development, and more. Hopefully, more Girls5eva will come after Season 3, but at least fans are still getting a new season. For now, fans will be able to look forward to the third season. It's likely not much will change with the show's format and storytelling, but fans should expect at least one or two minor changes to keep things more exciting.

Make sure to tune in to the Season 3 premiere of Girls5eva on Thursday, Mar. 14 only on Netflix. It's going to be a season you won't want to miss. Catch up on the first two seasons now on Peacock.