Millie Bobby Brown Doesn't Hold Back Critiquing Finn Wolfhard's Kissing Skills

Millie Bobby Brown is giving fans the inside scoop on Finn Wolfhard's kissing skills. The Stranger Things stars seem to have a lot of chemistry on-screen, but when Brown took a lie sector test for Vanity Fair, she was asked "You exclaimed 'kissing sucks' after your first kiss with Finn Wolfhard. Is Finn just a lousy kisser?"

"He is," Brown replied, per ET Canada. According to the person handling the lie detector test, Brown was telling the truth about Wolfhard's kissing skills. And when the person asked if Wolfhard has gotten any better, Brown replied, "Not with me. No."

In Stranger Things, Eleven (Brown) and Mike (Wolfhard) have been together for nearly the entirety of the show. In 2016, Brown spoke to Interview magazine and opened up about Wolfhard being her first kiss. "At the end of the day, it's only acting, and it's something you have to do, and I would do anything for the show. I cut my hair, I kissed Finn," she said, per ET Canada. Brown went on to say the kiss "was definitely strange. It was, like, my first kiss, so it was kind of weird. But then, like, when I'd done it, I thought, 'Wow. It makes sense for the storyline.'"

Brown continued: "I am the only girl, and the boys have their squads. They have their group, and it's definitely difficult because they're boys and talk about boy stuff. They talk about girls and video games. I definitely need to talk about normal things a girl would talk about," she explained. "They're like my big brothers. They annoy me, but we are very, very close."

Stranger Things will return for a fifth and final season following the success of season 4 which was released earlier this year. It's not clear when Season 5 will be released, but Netflix recently shared a first look at the script of the first episode, which will be called "Chapter One: The Crawl." The show has led to Brown, Wolfhard and the other cast members being featured in other projects. Brown can be seen in the new film Enola Holmes 2. Wolfhard was featured in the 2021 film Ghostbusters: Afterlife and voices the role of Lampwick in the upcoming moving Pinocchio.