Britney Spears Reacts to Millie Bobby Brown Saying She Wants to Play Her in a Biopic

There currently isn't a Britney Spears biopic in the works. But, that hasn't prevented some stars from throwing their hats into the ring to portray the iconic singer in the event that one is produced. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown recently voiced her interest in playing Spears, per Page Six. In turn, the "Toxic" singer had an interesting response to Brown's comments.

This matter began when Brown appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show. During her appearance, the Netflix personality said that she would love to play Spears. As Brown explained, she grew up in the spotlight much like Spears. So, she "resonates" with the singer's story.

"I think her story resonates with me," Brown explained. "Just growing up, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger — I see the scramble for words and I don't know her, but when I look up pictures of her I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only." Spears didn't exactly take kindly to Brown's remarks. In fact, she responded to the comments via Instagram.

She wrote, "I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I'm not dead !!!" Spears went on to take aim at her family, writing, "Although it's pretty f–king clear they preferred me dead … I guess my family is going to lock their doors now !!!" Spears' comments didn't end there. She continued to criticize her family for what they put her through during her 13-year-long conservatorship. On Instagram, she wrote that she had "good news" and was "Still breathing."

"It's funny the same two people who gave me life are the same exact 2 people who took it away," Spears wrote, referring to her mother, Lynne Spears, and her father, Jamie Spears, the latter of whom was in control of her life as her conservator. "But guess what !!! I'm alive and I'm breathing again !!!" It's been about a year since Spears' conservatorship was officially terminated. After a significant legal battle, which played out during the height of the Free Britney movement, her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021. Throughout the legal battle, Spears voiced her concerns about the conservatorship, which had been in place since 2018. When she was finally able to speak in court, she made a series of allegations including that she was being prevented from having children or getting married. Since becoming free of the constraints of the conservatorship, Spears was able to take control of her life and even wed Sam Asghari in June.