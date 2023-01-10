Mike Colter's Thoughts on a 'Luke Cage' Return Aren't Too Promising

While Marvel Studios has already welcomed back Charlie Cox as Daredevil, do not expect Mike Colter's Luke Cage to be smashing through that door. In a new interview with ComicBook.com, Colter said Luke Cage is in the "rear-view mirror" at this point. Colter's busy schedule, which includes the new movie Plane and the Paramount+ series Evil, makes it difficult for him to return to Marvel.

"I just try to stay in reasonable shape just because, but I don't think about Luke Cage opportunities," Cage told ComicBook.com earlier this week. "It's one of those things where it's in the rearview mirror at this point. If somehow I get a call, my dance card is kind of full. But if I get a call, something happens, great."

Colter had a "good time" playing the superhero with invulnerable skin, but he is "more than happy" to let someone else play that role. "That character's living on for a long time," Colter said. "Fans are going to have that character in one way, shape, or form for the rest of their lives, and I'm happy to have been a part of that for those guys."

Luke Cage, also known as Power Man, was introduced in 1972 and he has remained a popular character in the comics ever since. However, the character was never used in a live-action project until Colter's take on Luke Cage was introduced in Netflix's Jessica Jones in November 2015. His solo series Luke Cage debuted in September 2016, and he appeared in the limited series The Defenders, alongside Daredevil, Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones).

Since the Marvel Studios Netflix series came to Disney+, the studio began using the most popular hero from those projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Cox made his first post-Netfix appearance as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home then appeared in multiple episodes of the series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Vincent D'Onofrio also reprised his role as the villain Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Hawkeye.

Cox will star in a new series, Daredevil: Born Again, which will debut in 2024. Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, and Michael Gandolfini are reportedly in the cast, while members of Cox's supporting cast from the Netflix series are not expected to return. Matt Corman and Chris Ord are writing Born Again, which Cox has said will have a very different tone compared to the Netflix show.

While it's unlikely Colter will play Luke Cage again anytime soon, he can be seen in theaters this weekend in Plane with Gerard Butler. He will also be seen in the upcoming fourth season of Evil on Paramount+.