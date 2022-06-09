'Evil' Season 3: Katja Herbers and Mike Colter Tease What's Next for Kristen and David (Exclusive)

✖

Kristen Bouchard and David Acosta have a lot to figure out when it comes to their relationship in Season 3 of Evil after their complicated kiss at the end of the Paramount+ show's second season. Katja Herbers and Mike Colter teased what's to come for their characters in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com ahead of the Season 3 premiere Sunday, June 12.

The third season of Evil picks up just moments after a newly-ordained David and distraught Kristen kiss after seasons of romantic tension between the two. "As an actor, I thought the way that it happened was just so beautiful and challenging," Herbers told PopCulture. "To take it to that place [where] I'm really laying myself bare for him in everything that I feel awful about, and he accepts me still and loves me still. And then that transitions into passion and 'they kind of really could have it all,' but they really cannot. So I just thought that was a beautiful way to do it."

Colter added that fans will get to see David and Kristen "try to figure out their lives" now that his character is officially a member of the priesthood. While the concern on the show was how David's story could remain interesting after he does become a priest, Colter said the kiss was the perfect way to throw both his and Herbers' characters into a totally new place.

"I think [it's] also having him and Kristen fall into this accidental kiss in such a very vulnerable moment and then trying to figure out how to back their way out of that and [asking] where does that lead their relationship?" Colter asked. "There's just a lot of awkwardness, a lot of uncertainty. And we can't sit in those feelings that long and so we have to push on, but they've come up with a clever device and a way for us to sort of still enjoy this idea and fantasize about what it is and how it would be, yet still not actually explore anything..."

Colter continues that fans will find out that "whatever David's having in his life or whatever he thinks he's having is not really reality, and whatever he thinks is happening with Kristen is not really happening." Kristen has her "own thing that's going on," he teased, joking that "it's just a quandary to everyone what is happening at all times," on Evil. Season 3 of Evil premieres on Sunday, June 12 exclusively on Paramount+.