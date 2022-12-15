Charlie Cox's Netflix Return Coming Soon 4 Years After 'Daredevil' Cancellation

Charlie Cox is returning to Netflix soon, but not as the Man Without Fear. The former Daredevil actor stars in Treason, a new limited series about an MI6 agent who puts his life on the line when his past with a Russian spy catches up with him. Netflix released a trailer for the series on Dec. 7, ahead of its debut on Dec. 26.

Cox stars as Adam Lawrence, an experienced MI6 agent whose life seemed perfect. That all changes when Kara, a Russian spy from his past, shows up and he is forced to question all aspects of his life. Soon, a love triangle develops between Adam, his wife Maddy, and Kara. All three want to expose the other's secrets as they navigate the difficult worlds of politics and diplomacy, and try to preserve their personal lives.

Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones) stars as Maddy, while Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace) stars as Kara. Ciaran Hinds, Adam James, Tracy Ifeachor, Beau Gadsson, Avital Lvova, Samuel Leakey, and Alex Kingston also star. Coincidentally, Cox and Kurylenko both have Marvel Cinematic Universe experience. Kurylenko played the villain Taskmaster in Black Widow.

The creative team behind the series is stacked. Matt Charman, who earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing Bridge of Spies, wrote the series. Louise Hooper, whose credits include episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The Sandman, directed three episodes. Sarah O'Gorman, a veteran of The Witcher and The Last Kingdom, also helmed three episodes.

Cox is best known for playing Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the Marvel Netflix series Daredevil, which ran from 2015 to 2018 before it was canceled. He also played the role in The Defenders. Since Cox was seen as a perfect choice for the role, Marvel Studios began working with Cox again, first giving him a cameo in the Sony co-production Spider-Man: No Way Home. He also appeared in two episodes of Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law earlier this year.

Next year, Cox is expected to star in Echo, a spin-off from the Hawkeye series featuring Alaqua Cox as the title character. The series will also feature Vincent D'Onofrio, who brought back his Daredevil villain Kingpin in Hawkeye. In 2024, Cox will star in a new MCU series, Daredevil: Born Again. Cox has confirmed that Born Again will not be a fourth season of the previous Dareveil show, but an entirely new series instead.