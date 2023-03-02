'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Reveals Premiere Date for Final Season

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is taking its final bow with its fifth and final season this spring. Season 5 of the Emmy-winning Prime Video series will premiere April 14 with its first three episodes, the streamer announced Thursday with a new teaser, followed by new episodes weekly and culminating with the series finale on May 26.

Fans last saw Midge in Season 4 as she struggled to rebuild her career after being cut from the tour, concluding the season with a new lease on life leaving Carnegie Hall and new inspiration to make it to the top at any cost. In Season 5, "Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away," according to the official logline.

Returning for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's final season as series regulars are Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron. Series creator and executive producer Amy Sherman Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino's former Gilmore Girls colleagues Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia are also reportedly reprising their Season 4 guest starring roles, while Alfie Fuller, Jason Ralph and Reid Scott have been promoted to series regulars for the show's final season.

Prime Video announced in February 2022 that Season 5 would mark the series finale. "Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement at the time. "The dozens of awards cement Maisel's legacy in many ways, but what's even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has found critical acclaim since the start, with Brosnahan winning a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, two Golden Globe Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Critics Choice Awards for her performance as Midge. The series has been awarded 20 Emmys overall with 54 nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series nominations for each season and a win in the category back in 2018.