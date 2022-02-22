‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Stars Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein Tease Milo Ventimiglia’s Season 4 Role (Exclusive)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 kicked off on Friday, but there is still one big question remaining: Who is Milo Ventimiglia playing? The This Is Us star has yet to be seen in the show’s first two episodes released by Amazon’s Prime Video, and now stars Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein are playing coy about him in an interview with PopCulture.com.

When asked about Ventimiglia, Brosnahan turned the question over to Borstein, who plays Midge’s manager Susie. “He’s doing Susie in the show,” Borstein joked. “He’s doing Susie in the show. It’s a torrid love affair.” Brosnahan, who plays Midge, joked that there are “lots of acrobatics” and his role is “pretty intense and boundary-pushing for television as we know it.”

Ventimiglia previously worked with Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino on Gilmore Girls. His role is still a secret, although Sherman-Palladino said he livened up the set of what is already a very lively show. Kelly Bishop, who played Emily Gilmore on Gilmore Girls, is also making an appearance on Mrs. Maisel this season.

“There is a Milo effect when you have Milo on the set,” Sherman-Palladino told Variety earlier this month. “Everything just seems a little more livelier and more colorful and everyone seems a little happier and birds will help you get dressed in the morning and he’s just a lovely, darling guy, and we just enjoy having him around. And Kelly is my girl.”

In January, Ventimiglia said he would never turn down a chance to be on Mrs. Maisel because of his connection to Sherman-Palladino and her husband, executive producer Daniel Palladino. “They are the kinds of people that for me, I was, like, one: I’m going to know them the rest of my life; and two: anytime they call, I’ve got to be there,” Ventimiglia said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Elsewhere in her interview with PopCulture.com, Brosnahan talked about the incredibly intricate Ferris wheel argument that played out between Midge and Joel’s (Michael Zegen) family in the Season 4 premiere. Although the exteriors were shot at Coney Island, much of the argument was shot indoors, and visual effects supervisor Lesley Robson-Foster “dreamed the whole thing up.” Brosnahan called it an “extraordinary” scene.

“We all lost our voices,” Brosnahan said of filming the scene. “And eventually they said something which relieved us at that pressure, because I was like, ‘I don’t know where anyone is in relationship to me.’ And they were just like, ‘Nobody knows. The more you look around, the crazier you’ll look, and that’s all we want.’”

New episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 are released on Amazon Prime Fridays. Meanwhile, Ventimiglia can be seen on NBC in This Is Us. The show’s final season resumes on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.