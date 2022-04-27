'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Alum Returning for Season 5

✖

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's fifth and final season is taking shape, with at least one guest star from Season 4 making another appearance. Kelly Bishop, who worked with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino on Gilmore Girls, will be back as matchmaker Benedetta. The upcoming new season will be the last for the Amazon Prime Video series about a female stand-up comedian trying to succeed in the male-dominated field during the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Bishop appeared in two episodes of Mrs. Maisel Season 4 as Benedetta, one of the matchmakers who hoped to shut down Rose Weissman's (Marin Hinkle) own matchmaking business. She previously starred as Emily Gilmore on Gilmore Girls. Her fellow Gilmore Girls alum Milo Ventimiglia also had a hilarious guest role in Season 4 as a married man Midge has a brief affair with. Alex Borstein, who played Drella on Gilmore Girls, has played Midge's manager Susie Myerson since Season 1.

Alfie Fuller, who recurred as Susie's receptionist Dinah Rutledge, was promoted to series regular for Season 5, reports Deadline. Jason Ralph, Rachael Brosnahan's real-life husband, will also return as Mike Carr. There will be several new stars in small roles throughout Season 5. Peter Friedman (Succession), Chloë Kerwin (Asleep in My Palm), Austin Basis (Supernatural), Josh Grisetti (Nurse Jackie), Michael Cyril Creighton (Only Murders in the Building), Eddie Kaye Thomas (American Dad!), and Lucas Kavner (The Jim Jefferies Show) have all booked recurring roles.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 was released over four weeks in February and March, with Amazon choosing to publish two episodes per week instead of dropping a whole season at once. It's unclear if Amazon plans to follow this format for Season 5, which still does not have a release date. Sherman-Palladino serves as executive producer with Daniel Palladino.

The series stars Brosnahan as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, who dreams of being a successful stand-up comedian, although she often gets in her own way. Michael Zegen stars as her ex-husband Joel, while Hinke and Tony Shalhoub play her parents, Rose and Abe Weissman. Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron play Joel's parents, Moishe and Shirley. Luke Kirby was a series regular for Season 4 as a fictionalized version of Lenny Bruce.

Amazon renewed Mrs. Maisel for Season 5 on Feb. 17, announcing it will be the show's last year. The series picked up 20 Primetime Emmy Awards and 54 nominations during its run. Season 5 is now in production in New York City.

"Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said. "The dozens of awards cement Maisel's legacy in many ways, but what's even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life. This series has meant so much to Prime Video, and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can't wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series."