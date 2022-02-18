‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Ending at Amazon Prime Video

Just hours ahead of the Season 4 premiere of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon Prime Video announced on Thursday that its Emmy-winning series has been renewed for a fifth and final season. The announcement was made via the show’s official Twitter account, which tweeted a photo and teased, “Season 5, and step on it,” before confirming that Season 5 will mark the last for the Rachel Brosnahan-starring series.

Originally premiering back in March 2017, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is set in the late 1950s and early 1960s in New York and follows Brosnahan’s Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a woman who has everything she ever wanted – a perfect husband, two kids, and the perfect apartment in New York’s Upper West Side. But when the perfect life begins to fall apart, she finds herself drawn to the world of stand-up comedy, and she might actually have a talent for it. In addition to Brosnahan, the series, from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Dan Palladino, also stars Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Luke Kirby.

https://twitter.com/MaiselTV/status/1494310665271447554?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Throughout its first three seasons, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been a massive hit for Prime Video. In addition to becoming Amazon Studios’ first multi-season greenlight of a new series, the series has won 20 Emmys and garnered 54 nominations. It made Emmys history when Sherman-Palladino became the first person to earn Emmy wins in both Comedy Writing and Comedy Directing in the same year.

“Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said. “The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life. This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

A premiere date for the fifth and final season has not been released at this time, though TVLine reported production on Season 5 is already underway in New York. Season 4 premieres on Friday on Prime Video, which you can subscribe to by clicking here.