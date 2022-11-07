'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel': Rachel Brosnahan Takes a Bow with First Look at Final Season

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel finished filming for the fifth and final season on Friday. Star Rachel Brosnahan marked the occasion by sharing the first look at the final season. Amazon's Prime Video announced that Season 5 will be the show's last in February, on the same day the show's fourth season debuted.

Brosnahan posted a photo showing her character, Miriam "Midge" Maisel putting her goat on as she leaves the Gaslight Bar, the place where she started her comedy career during the series premiere. "That's a series wrap on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Brosnahan captioned the photo. "This thing was lightning in a bottle. A cast, a crew, and creators who got to time travel for 5 years together. It changed my life. I'm eternally grateful. I'll have more words later, but for now... Thank you and goodnight."

The post comes a month after Brosnahan shared a look at the table read for the finale on Oct. 13. "We had our last table read yesterday. It kicked off a series of lasts we're about to share over the next few weeks," she wrote. "Many, many feelings. Gratitude most of all. Can't wait to share this last hoorah with all of you." Her post included a picture of herself and co-star Michael Zegen, taken in September 2016 when the pilot was filmed.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls) and debuted in March 2017. The series focuses on Midge, a Jewish-American housewife who becomes a standup comedian after divorcing her husband, Joel, played by Zegen. Alex Borstein stars as Midge's long-frustrated manager Susie Meyerson, while Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub play Midge's parents. Kevin Pollack and Caroline Aaron also star as Joel's parents, while Luke Kirby plays a fictionalized version of Lenny Bruce.

So far, Sherman-Palladino has been tight-lipped on what Season 5 will involve. We do know that Kelly Bishop will return as Benedetta, one of the matchmakers who tried to stop Rose (Hinkle) when Rose tried to start her own matchmaking business. Alfie Fuller, Jason Ralph, and Reid Scott were also promoted to the main cast. Peter Friedman, Chloe Kerwin, Austin Basis, Josh Grisetti, Michael Cyril Creighton, Eddie Kaye Thomas, and Lucas Kavner were cast in new, unknown roles.

Another Gilmore Girls vet, Milo Ventimiglia, will return in Season 5. Ventimiglia had a hilarious one-episode role in Season 4 as a man who Midge had an affair with. "We will see a nice, more extensive Part 2 to 'Milo and Rachel,'" executive producer Daniel Palladino told TVLine. "Yes, we'll find out his name."

Mrs. Maisel was easily Prime Video's most successful show during awards season. Although Season 4 came home empty-handed, Mrs. Maisel won 20 Emmys during its first three seasons. Brosnahan, Borstein, Sherman-Palladino, Jane Lynch, Kirby, and Shalhoub have all won Emmys for their work on the show.