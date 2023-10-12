Marvel Fires Writers and Directors of Upcoming Daredevil Disney+ Show

Daredevil: Born Again is taking its title quite literally. While the writers' strike has been resolved and shows are getting back into production, the new Daredevil series on Disney+ won't be one of them. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the strike gave Marvel executives the chance to review footage from the episodes that were already shot before production was paused in mid-June. Less than half of the 18-episode season had been shot, but it was just enough to give the head honchos the idea that it wasn't quite working out.

In an effort to give the show a creative reboot, Marvel actually let go head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman, as well as the directors for the remaining episodes in late September. They are now actively searching for new writers and directors. However, Ord and Corman will be executive producers on the series. Marvel also plans to keep some of the content already shot, with other elements sprinkled throughout as well.

Marvel fans have already been introduced to Charlie Cox's Daredevil via the Netflix series of the same name. Cox portrayed the blind lawyer, who goes by Matt Murdock. It lasted for three seasons and was the first of the Marvel Netflix Universe that also included Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher. Apparently, the Daredevil Disney+ series that Ord and Corman had in mind did not resemble the Netflix show at all and was more of a legal procedural rather than including a lot of the action and violence the other show had. Cox didn't even show up in his full Daredevil attire until the fourth episode.

While it seems like Daredevil: Born Again is very much still happening, it's going to be an even longer wait. Hopefully, Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio keep popping up in the MCU to keep fans occupied. Between Cox's Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo and D'Onofrio's Hawkeye and Echo appearances, plus Daredevil, there is plenty to keep fans fed and hungry for more. Hopefully, it doesn't take long for Marvel to find new writers and directors, but it is disappointing that it's going to take even longer for Daredevil: Born Again to be here. Even if it is for good reason. People have been waiting a long time for Daredevil to make his return, surely they can wait a little bit longer.