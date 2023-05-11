'Daredevil' Reboot Halts Production Over Writers Strike

Daredevil: Born Again's New York set has been impacted by a targeted picket campaign by the Writers Guild of America, East. Despite reporting a source on the show saying that production has been suspended, Deadline could not confirm when it will resume. Outside Silvercup East, where the Marvel reboot is shooting, WGA members began striking Monday. The show ended around 1 p.m. ET that day without filming because members of the IATSE Local 829 and 52 unions refused to cross the line during a sunrise picket. Production was scheduled to continue the next day, but picketers returned en masse. On Tuesday, WGA East declared, "Daredevil in Brooklyn (completely shut down)" on Twitter. The organization tweeted: "Striking WGA members holding the line and shutting down production of…. > 'Billions' in Chelsea & Brooklyn >' Daredevil' in Brooklyn (completely shut down) > 'Sinking Spring' in Philly."

WGA Strike Captain Warren Leight playfully referred to the unit's "Rapid Response Squad" on Wednesday as a "spirited, last-minute" picketing group that disrupted Daredevil and Billions yet again. No writers performed guild duties on those sets, Leight said on Twitter. "Busy day for the RapidResponseSquad, or whatever you call the spirited, last minute #WGAEastStrong up to 10-hour-long picket lines that disrupted then shut down production at Daredevil and Billions in nyc and Sinking Springs in Philly," he wrote."To be clear, we'd all rather be working," Leight continued. "The hope is sooner rather than later the AMPTP will come back to the table and seriously negotiate about streaming residuals, mini-rooms, and AI."

Striking WGA members holding the line and shutting down production of….

>”Billions” in Chelsea & Brooklyn

>”Daredevil” in Brooklyn (completely shut down)

>”Sinking Spring” in Philly#WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/Tj6wdV2ePB — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) May 10, 2023

He added, "Very grateful to the guilds supporting us -SAGAFTRA, Teamsters, IATSE and others – we know a lot of folks are taking hits on this. We'd like it to end soon PS our understanding is no writers are performing guild services on any of the shows we picketed. They have not scabbed." Currently filming in and around New York, Daredevil: Born Again is two months into an eight-month shoot for an 18-episode new season for Disney+, according to Deadline. This new installment of Daredevil, otherwise known as Matt Murdock, an attorney by day and crimefighter by night, is written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, who are unavailable on set because of the strike. In the show, Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, is reprised by Vince D'Onofrio. Other announced cast members include Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, Arty Froushan, and Nikki M. James. Jon Bernthal is reprising his role as the Punisher.