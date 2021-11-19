‘Manifest’ Star Marks Return for Season 4 After Netflix Saves Canceled NBC Drama

The cast of Manifest is boarding the set for one of the final times. After the hit supernatural drama series was saved by Netflix following its cancellation at NBC, production on Manifest Season 4, the final season, appears to have begun. Series star J.R. Ramirez, who will return as lawman Jared Vazquez for the final batch of episodes, offered an update on Season 4’s production Thursday when he shared a photo of himself from the set.

Posing in front of a door with a sign bearing both his name and the name of his on-screen counterpart, Ramirez reflected on the impending end of the show, sharing in the caption that “walking through the stages this am… Just felt different.” Ramirez, whose past credits include House of Payne and Jessica Jones, among others, went on to note that he has “been working in this business for almost two decades now,” and he knows “o land a team of Cast n Crew that is as Collaborative, Dedicated and in my opinion (Most Importantly)’Ego Checked’ as these Beautifully Talented Humans are… well it RARELY happens.”

“With all that being said. It’s only day one and you can already feel the Level of Appreciation this group has for the Magical Ride that is Manifest! But let’s keep it real,” Ramirez continued. “The reality is ALL of This Magic is happening because of YOU guys! You guys made this happen! We Love You. Can’t wait for you to see how it all comes together….”

Ramirez’s emotional post came amid a whirlwind of a summer for Manifest. The series, which the 191 passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, was canceled by NBC back in June after just three seasons, a cancellation that sparked a movement among fans to save the series. On Aug. 28, recognized in the Manifest fandom as 828 Day, Netflix confirmed it picked the series up for a fourth and final season.

At this time, details of Manifest‘s final season remain unclear. Ramirez did, however, give fans a tease at the upcoming episodes on his Instagram Story, where he re-shared a photo of what appeared to be the Season 4 premiere script. According to the script, the premiere episode will be directed by Romeo Tirone and written by creators Jeff Rake and Simran Baidwan. The episode is titled “Touch and Go.” Episode 401 will be one of the 20 episodes making up Season 4. Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for the final season, and it remains to be seen if the season will be split into two separate parts. In addition to Ramirez, both Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh are confirmed to be returning.