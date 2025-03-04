Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (March 3)

Netflix is continuing to grow its streaming offerings this week. After kicking off March with dozens of new additions, including 50 First Dates and Wedding Crashers, the streaming giant is set to add 18 new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals to its content catalogue this week.

This week’s roundup puts a heavy focus on original titles, with 15 of the 18 new arrivals Netflix originals. The new additions began arriving on Monday when Season 3 of the Netflix Family title Hot Wheels Let’s Race dropped. Over the next several days, Netflix will add even more originals, including the second part of Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black, a new season of the hit racing show Formula 1: Drive to Survive, and a new comedy special from Andrew Schulz. Most anticipated, however, is Meghan Markle’s new series With Love, Meghan, which stems from her and Prince Harry’s multi-million dollar deal with the streamer.

Netflix will also stock three licensed titles this week – The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of February 21, 2025, Barbie & Teresa: Recipe For Friendship, and Power Rangers.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Andrew Schulz: LIFE

Premiere Date: Tuesday, March 4

Type: Netflix Comedy Special

Synopsis: “Making a baby isn’t easy. In LIFE, Andrew Schulz’s most personal special yet, he takes us on a hilarious and humbling journey of trying to start a family. Schulz breaks down the chaos of IVF like only he can. From pumping out samples to dodging emotional landmines, it’s raw, it’s real, and it’ll make you grateful your swimmers (probably) work.”

With Love, Meghan

Premiere Date: Tuesday, March 4

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old. Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.

Guests include: Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling, Alice Waters, with additional acclaimed chefs and special friends.”

Just One Look

Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 5

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “A happily married jewelry designer’s world is shattered when she discovers a mysterious old photograph of her husband surrounded by unfamiliar faces. Determined to uncover the truth, she plunges into a web of secrets and lies that threaten her loved ones and force her to question everything she once believed.”

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: Season 1 Part 2

Premiere Date: Thursday, March 6

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “The ruthless, backstabbing family behind a beauty brand — and an underground trafficking ring — will face a reckoning. Kimmie, the once-unassuming sex worker in their employ, becomes an unstoppable force of vengeance on a mission to rescue her kidnapped sister.”

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 7

Premiere Date: Friday, March 7

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “Offering unprecedented access, this new season will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The series will offer never-before-seen footage and interviews from the sport’s biggest names. Formula 1: Drive to Survive is executive-produced by Academy-Award winner James Gay-Rees (Amy, Senna) and Paul Martin (Diego Maradona) for Box to Box Films”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 3/3/25

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 3/4/25

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of February 21, 2025

Avail. 3/5/25

The Leopard (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Medusa (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/6/25

Barbie & Teresa: Recipe For Friendship

Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 1: After the Altar (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Power Rangers

Avail. 3/7/25

Chaos: The Manson Murders — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Delicious (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

Nadaaniyan (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

Plankton: The Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

When Life Gives You Tangerines (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

What’s leaving this week?

Netflix subscribers can breathe easy this weekend. As the streamer stocks tons of new series and movies, it will not be giving any the boot, making this week the perfect time to catch up on some of the titles that are currently on the chopping block.

Leaving 3/15/25

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Leaving 3/16/25

A Walk Among the Tombstones

Leaving 3/23/25

The Machine