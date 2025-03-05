‘How I Met Your Mother’ Alum Joins ‘Dexter: Resurrection’

The upcoming Dexter revival series, Dexter: Resurrection, is continuing to add to its cast, and now a How I Met Your Mother alum has joined in on the fun. TVLine reports that Neil Patrick Harris, best known as Barney Stinson on the CBS comedy, has been cast as a character named Lowell on the Paramount+ with Showtime drama. Not much has been revealed about his character, but it’s likely more details will be released in the coming months.

Harris joins previously announced cast members Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, Krysten Ritter, Kadia Saraf, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Dominic Fumusa, and Emilia Suárez. Dexter vets Michael C. Hall, David Zayas, James Remar, and Jack Alcott will return to reprise their respective roles. Jennifer Carpenter, who played Dexter Morgan’s sister, Debra Morgan, confirmed she will not be returning for the revival, stating she was “pretty focused where I am.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured: Neil Patrick Harris as Barney. (Photo by Michael Desmond/CBS via Getty Images)

Dexter: Resurrection was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con over the summer and is the fourth series in the franchise. Resurrection will take place following the events of limited the 2021 limited series Dexter: New Blood, set 10 years after the events of Dexter. Prequel series Dexter: Original Sin just wrapped its first season and is still awaiting news on Season 2.

Harris’ upcoming role on Resurrection will mark his first TV role since 2023, after reprising his role as Barney for the How I Met Your Mother offshoot How I Met Your Father, as well as an episode of Doctor Who. Also in 2023, he was a judge and executive producer for the Hulu reality competition series Drag Me to Dinner. It’s unclear in what capacity his character will be appearing on Dexter: Resurrection, but it will be exciting to see his return to television regardless.

Whatever happens in Dexter: Resurrection and whoever else is added to the cast or returns, the new series will surely be an exciting one. Even after nearly 20 years, Dexter Morgan still captivates audiences, and there is no telling what he will get up to in this new series. The wait will be worth it to see what happens and when it releases, but in the meantime, Dexter, Dexter: New Blood, and Dexter: Original Sin are all streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime. Resurrection will be premiering sometime this summer on the streamer.