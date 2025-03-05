‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Season 4 Fate Revealed at Paramount+

The BAU is sticking around to hunt down more unsubs. TV Insider reports that Criminal Minds: Evolution has been renewed for its fourth season, the 19th overall season of Criminal Minds, at Paramount+.

News of the renewal comes ahead of Evolution’s third season, which is set to premiere on May 8. The Criminal Minds revival stars original cast members Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster. Zach Gilford and Rya-James Hatanaka are also part of the cast, with Aimee Garcia joining for Season 3. Matthew Gray Gubler is set to return for one episode as Dr. Spencer Reid.

Meanwhile, Season 3 will pick up six months after prisoners attacked Gilford’s Elias Voit, with his followers on the dark web wreaking havoc across the country. The BAU is forced to work alongside Voit to stop the group from killing more innocents, but the Sicarius Killer has his own agenda. He’s been creating quite a lot of trouble for the team since the revival premiered in 2022, and that doesn’t seem to be stopping going into the third season.

L-R: A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, RJ Hatanaka as Tyler Green, Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, and Joe Mantegna as David Rossi in Criminal Minds: Evolution, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish /Paramount+

The renewal is not so surprising. Criminal Minds was a ratings success on CBS for 15 seasons and continues to be a success now on Paramount+. The streamer gave the series an early renewal for Season 3 on June 5 last year, just a day before Season 2 premiered. With the renewal coming a full two months ahead, Paramount+ seems as confident as ever in Criminal Minds: Evolution and fans should be excited to know that much more will be on the way.

Paramount+ has been doing a mix of renewals and cancellations as of late. The Frasier revival was surprisingly canceled after two seasons, while Jeremy Renner’s Mayor of Kingstown was renewed for a fourth season ahead of the holidays last year. The streamer will also soon be the home of NCIS spinoff NCIS: Tony & Ziva and The Neighborhood spinoff Crutch, both expected to premiere later this year.

There will be a lot to look forward to with Criminal Minds: Evolution’s upcoming third season, and knowing that much more will be on the way will make it even better. Assuming there is going to be some type of cliffhanger in the Season 3 finale, there is no telling what will happen. In the meantime, Criminal Minds: Evolution returns on Thursday, May 8 on Paramount+.