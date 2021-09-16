‘Manifest’ Season 4 at Netflix: 2 Series Regulars Not Returning

Manifest may have been saved by Netflix following its cancellation at NBC, but when the supernatural drama returns for its fourth and final season, it won’t be completely the same. Although the majority of the main cast has already signed contracts guaranteeing their return for the final batch of episodes, two series regular cast members will not return for Manifest Season 4.

According to a report from Deadline, actor Jack Messina and actress Athena Karkanis will not reprise their characters in the supersized 20-episode final season. Messina starred in the series as Cal since the show’s start back in 2018. Meanwhile, Karkanis has portrayed Grace Stone, the mother of Cal and Olive, since 2018. However, news of Karkanis’ departure from the series isn’t much of a surprise, (Warning: Season 3 spoilers ahead!) as her character’s fate was left hanging in the balance after she was brutally stabbed by Angelina Meyer in the Season 3 finale. While Grace will likely be written off, Cal will live on in the show, with actor Ty Doran set to portray an older version of the character. Doran previously guest starred as an older Cal during the Season 3 finale.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The updates comes after it was reported in late August that series stars Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, and J.R. Ramirez had already signed new contracts as Messina, Karkanis, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Luna Blaise were still finalizing a deal to return. Since that report, Kaur, Long, and Blaise have secured deals to reprise their respective roles as Saanvi Bahl, Zeke Landon, and Olive Stone. Long had been considered a long shot given that he signed on as a series regular for NBC’s drama pilot Getaway. Although details about the renewed contracts are under wraps, sources told Deadline they came with “sizable pay increases.”

Initially debuting on NBC in September 2018, Manifest centers on Montego Flight 828 from Jamaica as it arrives in New York City more than five years after it was supposed to. While it has been years since they were last seen, those aboard the flight have not aged a day, and when they return, the passengers have to put their lives back together, even as they begin to hear voices and visions of future events. NBC ultimately opted to cancel the show in June, sparking a months-long #SaveManifest campaign from not only fans, but also the cast. On Aug. 28, recognized in the Manifest fandom as 828 Day, Netflix confirmed it picked the series up for a fourth and final season. Season 4 is set to consist of 20 episodes. A premiere date has not yet been announced.