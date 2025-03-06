Popular New Netflix Comedy Gets Season 2 Renewal

Netflix will be reuniting the team for another season of Running Point. The Kate Hudson-starring sports comedy, co-created by Mindy Kaling, has been renewed for a second season just a week after its debut.

“A good basketball team owner knows when to listen to the fans. So we hear you, and so did Netflix. Running Point is officially coming back for Season 2!” Hudson said in a Thursday morning announcement video.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you so much everyone who watched the show so far! I’m just beyond thrilled because you’re really the reason why we’re able to come back and do another season. So thank you and we’ll see you next season!”

Inspired by Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, the Netflix comedy centers around Hudson’s Isla Gordon, who suddenly finds herself tasked with taking over her family’s business: the Los Angeles Waves. Per the official synopsis, “When a scandal forces her brother to resign, Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) is appointed president of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business. Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job.”

Along with Hudson, the comedy also stars Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Jay Ellis, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, Uche Agada, and Dane DiLiegro.

The series debuted on Netflix on Feb. 24 and was a slam dunk for the streamer. Running Point immediately soared onto the Top 10 charts, ranking third among English-language series for the week beginning Feb. 24. According to Netflix, the series charted 9.3 million views and a total of 47.2 million hours viewed during its first few days of streaming and ranked in the Top 10 shows in 83 countries. Those numbers haven’t yet been updated to reflect the week beginning March 3. The show holds a 77% critics score and 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“We are so thrilled to be able to deliver a season two of Running Point to the fans of the show,” Kaling said in a statement following the show’s renewal, according to TVLine. “We still cannot believe the response from audiences — thank you to everyone who has watched! Thank you to our partners at Netflix, Warner Brothers, our star who brought this show to life, Kate Hudson, and executive producers Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis, without whom there would be no Running Point.”

Running Point is co-created by Kaling, Elaine Ko, David Stassen, and Ike Barinholtz. Kaling, Barinholtz, and Stassen also write and executive producer, with Stassen serving as showrunner.

Running Point Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.