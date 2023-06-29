'Manifest' Series Finale Table Read Reveals Stars in Tears

It's been nearly a month since the final episodes of Manifest dropped on Netflix, and now the streamer has given fans the full video of the cast doing their final table read. In a nearly hour-long video posted to YouTube, the cast and crew gathered at a barn in New York State to read the script for Season 4, Episode 20, "Final Boarding." While there were some laughs throughout the reading, there was not a dry eye in that room, and sniffles could even be heard right near the camera.

When Netflix announced that it had saved Manifest, it was also announced that it would be for one final season, which would consist of 20 episodes split into two parts. Of course, the cast and the fans knew that the end was coming, but when it came time to read the script for the finale in September 2022, I don't think anyone was prepared, and the way that it ended, going back to 2013 with even Athena Karkanis and Matt Long sliding in for the reading, it made it all the more emotional.

Whenever a show ends, it's always emotional, no matter how it ends, and seeing the cast react to the script just adds that extra ounce of emotions and tears that were probably already coming from fans. It does bring a bit of perspective, though, as just two years ago, Manifest was canceled, and fans were trying their hardest to get it picked back up, whether by NBC or somewhere else. If not for Netflix, the series would have ended on the cliffhanger that was the Season 3 finale, and 828's mystery would have never concluded — or got a completely new mystery out of it.

While the cast were sobbing messes during the series finale table read, and they likely weren't the only ones, this may actually not be the end of Manifest. With the way the series ended, with 828's new mystery thanks to the 11 who never came back after failing their judgments and Captain Daly's fate being revealed in a deleted scene, there is still so much to tell. Josh Dallas even opened up about how there is spinoff potential following the finale. Nothing is confirmed, of course, but it wouldn't be surprising if 828 isn't quite ready to be done with its mysteries.

Even though the table read probably made fans cry, watching it in full on Netflix will make them cry even harder. All four seasons of Manifest are streaming, but bring tissues because once you get to the final episodes, those will be needed, especially if the table read is anything to go off of.