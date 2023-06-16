'Manifest' Reveals Major Character's Fate in Season 4 Deleted Scene

A new deleted scene from the Manifest series finale finally answers what exactly happened to Captain Daly after Flight 828 landed back in 2013. Creator and showrunner Jeff Rake shared a deleted scene on his Twitter that included the 828 pilot being found by Vance and, unfortunately, exploding. Daly had died thanks to Angelina earlier in Season 4, Part 2 of Manifest but since many who died over the seasons came back when the plane landed in 2013, he was expected to also come back. He did not.

Instead, the new scene shows Daly being found in the locked cockpit on the plane while Vance and the NSA were conducting an investigation. When they finally get the cockpit opened, Daly was on the verge of suffering the fate of the other 11 who did not come back, as they did not pass their so-called "judgment" and died in a way they would have if 828 exploded, as it has been theorized. Essentially, he exploded and turned to ash.

In case you thought we forgot about Daly…#Manifest pic.twitter.com/p5fygYUI6E — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 13, 2023

So while Daly did technically come back to 2013, he did not survive his final judgment. The fact that this happened right in front of Vance, who has no memories of what happened with the actual 828, opens up a world of possibilities for potential spinoffs. Josh Dallas previously expressed interest in a spinoff, or at least knowing that Manifest could break out into other series. This new 828 investigation could definitely have a series of its own, even if it's a limited one or in the form of a movie. There is much to dig deeper into and trying to figure out why the passengers who didn't survive their judgment didn't get revived, and of course, the age-old question, what really happened on Flight 828.

With the release of this new deleted scene, it's very possible there are even more deleted scenes from the final episodes of Manifest, whether they're as big as Daly's scene or maybe even just a small one. Either way, it's hard to believe that two years ago, Manifest was canceled by NBC, and now a clip has dropped from the series finale that could potentially lead into more 828 stories. It just goes to show what the fans can do, and it's going to be exciting to see what could possibly be next for Manifest.