How 'Manifest' Season 4, Part 1 Ended

Season 4, Part 2 of Manifest is almost here, and it will finally answer every question that fans have had since the very beginning and finally reveal what happened after the cliffhanger that was Part 1. The first batch of episodes for Season 4 took place two years after the events of the Season 3 cliffhanger, after Grace was killed and Eden was kidnapped, at the hands of Angelina, no less. Plus, with Cal coming back five and a half years older, among some other cliffhangers, there was plenty to tell, and Part 1 was a doozy, but how did it end?

Part 1's cliffhanger was nothing short of intense, which is really what Manifest was all about. Perhaps the biggest was Angelina, who was convinced she was sent by God and is an angel. There was a big showdown at a church, and Michaela and Ben were trying to convince Angelina that what she's doing isn't right. However, she believed that she would be the only one to guide the righteous to salvation, as she also had the Omega Sapphire, the one thing that could potentially save them.

There is lava in the church, and the sapphire falls in as Angelina is seemingly crushed by a shattered window and bricks. However, she was later revealed to have survived and was infused with the sapphire after she touched it. There were fissures all around the world like there was some volcanic activity, indicating the start of the end of the world, as it was also discovered that the 191 passengers weren't just in danger but the entire world.

Then there was Zeke. The final episodes of Part 1 saw Cal's cancer come back, and he got weaker and weaker. It was soon discovered, though, that he played a vital part in saving the passengers. Knowing this and knowing his empath abilities, Zeke used his powers to absorb Cal's cancer and take it on. Zeke promised Michaela they'd meet again under the stars, and with her by his side, he succumbed to the disease, and Cal woke up perfectly fine.

Not to mention that the 828 Registry was to detain every passenger on U.S. soil, meaning that it will be even harder for the passengers to solve their Callings and try to survive. It will be interesting and exciting to see what happens in Part 2 following Part 1, but it's also going to be scary and likely very intense. There is no way of knowing just what will happen, and the only way to find out is to tune in on Friday, June 2 on Netflix to see how 828's story finally wraps up.