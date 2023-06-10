'Manifest' Star Josh Dallas Teases Potential Sequel or Spinoff After Netflix Finale

It's been a week since Manifest dropped its final episodes, and while it was a satisfying ending, there's always potential for more. With the way the series ended, there are many stories left to be told, even with the closure that fans got. Star Josh Dallas has some ideas for a potential spinoff, as he tells The Hollywood Reporter that there is some potential following the series finale.

"I think there's major sequel or spinoff potential here," Dallas shared. "Maybe we go into the future and see Eden [his character's daughter] at 21 or so as she's navigating the world, or we follow the younger passengers. Maybe we go back to 2013 and deep dive into the investigation with [NSA director] Vance."

A series digging deeper into the new investigation involving Flight 828 would be such a great idea. While fans and the passengers obviously know what happened and why 11 of the passengers are missing, the rest of the world in the series does not know. It would also be a great way to dive even further into why what happened with the plane happened with the plane. Since Manifest originally had six seasons planned, the spinoff would also give the series overall a chance to really tell the story of the plane.

Considering fans were able to get Manifest saved by Netflix after NBC canceled the series, it's possible that if there's enough fanfare, the streamer will listen once again. Though that also depends on the interest of those involved in a potential spinoff, such as creator and showrunner Jeff Rake and Daryl Edwards, who portrays Robert Vance. Manifest did just end, so it might be a while until any seriously starts thinking about a potential spinoff, so fans will just have to keep their fingers crossed and hope that this isn't the end of 828's story.

In the meantime, Manifest may be done, but fans can always rewatch it on Netflix and come up with their own ideas for potential spinoffs or sequels. Nothing is set in stone yet as to whether or not it could happen, so there's always the possibility that the story is far from over. It would be interesting to see any type of story continue, no matter what it is, but for now, 828's story is completed, and fans will just have to imagine what could happen next.