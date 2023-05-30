'Manifest' Season 4: How the Cast Reacted to Part 1's Cliffhanger

Season 4, Part 2 of Manifest premieres in just a few days on Netflix, meaning fans will finally get the answers they have been wanting, especially following the cliffhanger that was Episode 10. Between Zeke sacrificing himself to save Cal and Angelina using the Omega Sapphire to open fissures around the world, fans were kept on the edge of their seats and have been there since November.

Just after the first 10 episodes of the fourth season dropped, Netflix gathered the cast and creator/showrunner Jeff Rake to react to the cliffhanger. Suffice it to say they were silent as they watched Michaela sob over Zeke while Matt Long (Zeke Landon) tried to keep things light by saying that he "looks awful." The laughs continued once Cal woke up, with Josh Dallas even cheering, "He's alive!" Parveen Kaur (Saanvi Bahl) and Ty Doran (Cal Stone) even made a Game of Thrones reference.

Then it came time for Angelina's big reveal, and while everyone was cheering, Luna Blaise (Olive Stone) was patting Holly Taylor (Angelina Meyer) on the back, who was just smiling at the chaos she created on-screen. After seeing the many fissures that Angelina created, Daryl Edwards (Robert Vance) pointed out that "they spent some money." Which makes sense due to the switch to Netflix, a company that likely has more budget than NBC.

After the scene ends, everyone kept commenting on how amazing it looked, though Josh Dallas (Ben Stone) said that they may be clapping, but it was not a good sign what happened, as the 191 passengers are now not the only ones that need to be saved, but the entire world. The "stakes are way up," as Jeff Rake said, and it will get "more shocking and more scary," according to Daryl Edwards for Season 4, Part 2, meaning that fans will be in for quite a ride.

What will happen in these final episodes, fans will just have to wait and see. With the Death Date for the passengers and the world getting closer and closer, it's going to be all hands on deck to try to save everyone as the 828 mystery continues to plague the world. It's going to be exciting and scary to see how the story will wrap up, but hopefully, everyone has a nice and happy ending because it's what they all deserve after everything they've been through. Though fans will just have to tune in on Friday, June 2 to see how Manifest concludes on Netflix.