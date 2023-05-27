'Manifest' Season 4, Part 2: Everything We Know

The final episodes of Manifest will finally be here in less than week, marking the end of a crazy ride as the mystery of Flight 828 captivated audiences, and not to mention a save from Netflix that kept the Lifeboat from sinking. Following a cliffhanger of a part 1 finale last year that left on 828 passenger Angelina more or less starting the apocalypse, the remaining 10 episodes of the series will be an intense journey to the end as 828's story finally wraps up. Episode 10 of the season also ended with the passengers getting detained, meaning that it may be a bit harder to save the world, but it's likely nothing that Michaela, Ben, and everyone else won't be able to handle. There is no way of knowing just how the series will come to an end, but in the meantime, check out everything that we know about the series in order to prepare for the show's final descent.

Premiere Date Calling all passengers: the final episodes of MANIFEST are landing on Netflix on June 2nd! pic.twitter.com/6sNxAGVfzW — Manifest (@ManifestNFLX) April 7, 2023 Season 4, part 2 of Manifest will be dropping on Friday, June 2 on Netflix. Fans know the huge significance of that day, as it is the Death Date for the passengers of Flight 828, as well as the world. The Death Date was first discovered way back in the first season. The amount of time the passengers (or those who have a similar experience, like 828, like Zeke) were gone is the amount of time they have left. The actual Death Date in the series is June 2, 2024, so while a year early in IRL, it is still pretty significant.

'Manifest' Season 4, Part 2 Trailer All of your questions will be answered. The final episodes of Manifest land on Netflix on June 2nd. pic.twitter.com/QQt0sfM2zo — Manifest (@ManifestNFLX) May 18, 2023 A recently-released trailer for Manifest shows some pretty intense stuff going down and the surprising return of Zeke, in whatever form that may be. Plus, Angelina believes that God has chosen her to bring on the end of times. With the passengers running out of time, it sounds like they are going to be trying everything they can

Cast (Photo: Netflix) The cast for Manifest are all returning for Season 4, Part 2, which is nice to know, considering we saw the exits of two stars before Season 4. Melissa Roxburgh (Michaela Stone), Josh Dallas (Ben Stone), J.R. Ramirez (Jared Vasquez), Parveen Kaur (Saanvi Bahl), Matt Long (Zeke Landon), Luna Blaise (Olive Stone), Ty Doran (Cal Stone), Daryl Edwards (Robert Vance), and Holly Taylor (Angelina Meyer), are all returning for the final batch of episodes. Fans can also likely expect some other recurring faces to pop up.

Plot (Photo: Peter Kramer/Netflix © 2022) The final episodes will see the world fueled by 828 hate following the events of Part 1's finale. The passengers are no longer able to solve Callings on their own, thanks to the 828 Registry. Meanwhile, Michaela continues to grieve Zeke's death, and Cal's sapphire-laden dragon scar provides a glimmer of hope for the passengers regarding the Death Date. However, with Angelina roaming around with part of the Omega Sapphire, which is the big connection for 828, and the Divine Consciousness, she will be getting more powerful and hellbent on ending the world. It's going to be an intense ride, and it's not going to be one you'll want to miss.

Will There Be a Time Jump? (Photo: Peter Kramer/Netflix © 2022) It can be expected that there will likely be a time jump in Season 4, Part 2, but probably not as dramatic as the jump between Season 3 and Season 4, Part 1. Since the final episodes will be leading up to the Death Date and more than likely right up to the Death Date, there may be some passing time in Part 2. How much, exactly, is unknown.