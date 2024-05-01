'Fear Street: Prom Queen': Netflix Shares First Look at New Sequel

Netflix has taken a trip back to Shadyside! Three years after the streamer kicked off its Fear Street franchise with a summer movie event, Netflix on Tuesday confirmed that a new adaptation of R.L. Stine's beloved young adult series is in production, giving fans the first behind-the-scenes look at Fear Street: Prom Queen.

"FEAR STREET: PROM QUEEN IS NOW IN PRODUCTION. Welcome to Shadyside High. We're gonna have a killer time," the streamer captioned a clip shared across its socials showing India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Dina Stazza, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Ariana Greenblatt, Chris Klein, Lili Taylor, and Kathrine Waterston in costume

Netflix's Fear Street franchise launched back in Summer 2021 across a three week summer movie event with the premieres of Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666. The three movies spent 12 collective weeks on the Netflix Top 10 and earned praise from critics and fans alike. The upcoming movie sets itself apart from those three films in one important way: while it will transport viewers back in time, it will be based on one book in particular rather than taking inspiration from the Fear Street series as a whole.

Based on R.L. Stine's 1992 Fear Street novel The Prom Queen, the 15th book in the series, a logline for the upcoming movie reads: "Welcome back to Shadyside. In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school's wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider is unexpectedly nominated to the court, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of '88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night."

Fear Street: Prom Queen is directed by Matt Palmer (Calibre) from a script by Palmer and Donald McLeary. Yvonne Bernard, Joan Waricha, and Jane Stine are attached as executive producers alongside Caroline Pitofsky, who is overseeing production for Chernin Entertainment. A premiere date for the movie has not been announced. The film is one of two projects currently based around Stine's work, with Disney+ having renewed its Goosebumps series for a second season back in February.