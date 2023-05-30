'Manifest' Season 4: Full Recap Video Released by Netflix Ahead of Part 2

Season 4, Part 2 of Manifest is dropping this week on Netflix, and it's hard to believe that the end is already here. With the final episodes picking up after the events of Part 1, the streamer has released a recap video to help those who need a refresher but don't necessarily have the time to rewatch because there was a lot that went down in Part 1.

The first part of Season 4 took place two full years after the cliffhanger that was Season 3, while also flashing back every once in a while to show viewers what exactly happened after that fateful night that Angelina killed Grace and took Angelina, and not to mention Captain Daly coming back in the plane before disappearing just as quickly as he returned. Then there was also Cal returning five and a half years older. Needless to say, Season 4, Part 1 was even crazier.

The recap video includes Ben saving Eden from Angelina and Cal's cancer, unfortunately coming back. Then there was Jared joining the Registry as a detective, but only so there could be an inside man. The video also shows the passengers getting detained, which will no doubt impact these final episodes. There is also Zeke sacrificing himself to save Cal, knowing that he was a key part in survival, and even though they didn't disappear in Season 4, the recap video ended with Daly and Fiona flying into the storm back in Season 1, perhaps because they will play a big part in Part 2?

There are still a few days left until Season 4, Part 2 drops on Netflix, so there is actually still time to rewatch the entire series if fans choose to do so, or at least Season 4, Part 1. It's definitely going to be tough to watch the final 10 episodes knowing this is the end and not knowing how 828's mystery will wrap up. All fans know is that it's been a crazy journey to get to where the show is now, and there are endless possibilities as to how exactly that story will conclude. Hopefully, it's a nice ending, and there is no more heartache because the passengers deserve to finally have some happiness in their lives after all they've been through.