'Manifest' Season 3 Hits Netflix, and Fans Have Plenty of Thoughts
The fate of Manifest is still very much up in the air. The dramatic series was recently cancelled by NBC after its third season despite having huge numbers on Netflix, and many are hoping that the streaming service ends up picking up the show for a fourth season. Between the fan petition that has garnered over 100k signatures and the fervent social media support, Manifest fans are hoping that the twisty series gets another shot. According to some fan theories, Netflix, which for weeks now has reportedly been in talks to save the series, is poised to officially pick Manifest up for a fourth season on Saturday, Aug. 28.
The basis for the theory largely has to do with the fact that August is the fan-celebrated "Manifest Month," and while anytime in August would be perfect to announce renewal news, Saturday, Aug. 28 makes even more sense. Fans have regarded Aug. 28 as "828 Day" due to its connection to Montego Air Flight 828, the flight on which 191 passengers went missing only to arrive in New York City over five and a half years later, though they haven’t aged a day. On Aug. 9, one fan shared the belief in a tweet, writing, "My gut is telling me the decision has been made and NDA's have been signed until the announcement on 828. A girl can dream right?" The tweet sparked a response from Manifest creator Jeff Rake, who wrote, "Yes she can."
This glimmer of hope sent fans' minds racing, tweeting their support of the show.
if season 4 of Manifest isn’t announced on 8/28 i’ll be disappointed 🥲 #SaveManifest— bekah 🤍 (@honeyb072) August 27, 2021
"I do not like how season 3 of manifest ended," tweeted one fan. "Season 4 needs to hurry."
3 days to Manifest season 4 announcement ✈️💙#ManifestReturns #SaveManifest @netflix pic.twitter.com/zxrKz2ESb2— 💙✈️ It’s all connected ✈️💙 (@jean66148651) August 25, 2021
"Season 3 of manifest dropping on netflix is telling me that season 4 is next," tweeted another optimistic fan.
Manifest season 3 finale had me 😡😰👏🏼😳🙊😭👀😱🤯— Dallas Joan💜 (@Dal303) August 24, 2021
We need a season 4!! #SaveManifest
"Tomorrow is the day we find out [Manifest] has been saved for a season 4," tweeted another believer.
if we ain’t gettin a season 4 of manifest why am i still living pic.twitter.com/YiwQBtTXT3— hc (@earthbbyhc) August 27, 2021
"All I want for my birthday tomorrow is to find out [Manifest] has been picked up for season 4," another fan wished.
Let’s get Manifest to #1 on @netflix by 8/28. Forget the milk crates (bad idea) and challenge your friends and family to stream Manifest today and tomorrow. One last push to #1… at least until a Season 4? #SaveManifest #ANewBeginning #828Challenge— Ty Doran (@TyDoran28) August 26, 2021
"So I completed Manifest. Long story short … Bring me Season 4 !" demanded another Twitter user.
Good morning everyone ! Have a great Saturday all & @JoshDallas. Hoping season 4 Manifest official next week.🤞♥️ #SaveManifest pic.twitter.com/BvsV8W50A9— kiera #SaveManifest (@kiera3a) August 21, 2021
"They need to uncancel season 4 of manifest i will literally become a super villain if they don’t," joked another fan.
Please tell me there’s a season 4 of @NBCManifest 😱 just finished all 3 seasons #manifest #828ers pic.twitter.com/YlDcRZQ9o5— Jason Stallard (@JayStall80) August 25, 2021
"Manifest is one of the best shows I've ever watched. Hoping to hear good news about season 4 soon," tweeted another viewer. Hopefully, fans will get definitive news soon, whether it's on August 28 or not.
okay but manifest NEEDS to come out with a season 4 , because I have sooo many questions— Cindy (@vcvndyy) August 20, 2021