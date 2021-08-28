'Manifest' Season 3 Hits Netflix, and Fans Have Plenty of Thoughts

The fate of Manifest is still very much up in the air. The dramatic series was recently cancelled by NBC after its third season despite having huge numbers on Netflix, and many are hoping that the streaming service ends up picking up the show for a fourth season. Between the fan petition that has garnered over 100k signatures and the fervent social media support, Manifest fans are hoping that the twisty series gets another shot. According to some fan theories, Netflix, which for weeks now has reportedly been in talks to save the series, is poised to officially pick Manifest up for a fourth season on Saturday, Aug. 28.

The basis for the theory largely has to do with the fact that August is the fan-celebrated "Manifest Month," and while anytime in August would be perfect to announce renewal news, Saturday, Aug. 28 makes even more sense. Fans have regarded Aug. 28 as "828 Day" due to its connection to Montego Air Flight 828, the flight on which 191 passengers went missing only to arrive in New York City over five and a half years later, though they haven’t aged a day. On Aug. 9, one fan shared the belief in a tweet, writing, "My gut is telling me the decision has been made and NDA's have been signed until the announcement on 828. A girl can dream right?" The tweet sparked a response from Manifest creator Jeff Rake, who wrote, "Yes she can."