One of Netflix's Biggest Shows Is Ending Next Week After 4 Seasons

It may be hard to believe, but one of Netflix's biggest shows is ending next week as fans will finally be getting the answers about Flight 828 when Manifest drops the final 10 episodes. The series initially premiered in 2018 on NBC and captivated viewers who were hooked on the story of a plane disappearing for 5 ½ years and the passengers not aging a day. Of course, it turned out to be much more than that between the Callings that save people and themselves as well as the imminent Death Date that was coming for the passengers.

Unfortunately, 828's story came to a premature end following a very cliffhanger-filled Season 3 finale in 2021, as NBC canceled Manifest just days after the episode aired. Fans were very quick to start a campaign to save the series, and it definitely helped that the first two seasons just so happened to drop on Netflix the day before the season finale. However, Netflix had originally turned down Manifest, but after the series dominated the Top 10 chart for almost the entire summer, things started to look up.

On August 28, 2021, also known as 828 Day in the Manifest fandom because of Flight 828, Netflix made the announcement everyone had been hoping for and revealed that the series was indeed saved and coming back for one more super-sized season to wrap up the mystery. While it took over a year for the first batch, the wait was definitely worth it. Season 4 part 1 of Manifest dropped on November 4, 2022, which also happened to be the same day that 828 came back in 2018. Taking place two years after the Season 3 finale, we got more and more information on the Death Date, the Callings, 828, and how everything is connected.

Now with part 2 coming out next Friday, June 2, aka the Death Date, albeit a year early, there is no telling how Manifest will wrap everything up. With the entire world at stake, instead of just the 191 passengers, not to mention Angelina, who knows where with the Omega Sapphire, which is the connection with everything, it's going to be an intense final 10 episodes. Hopefully, everything turns out fine in the end, and we get the answers we're looking for, so fans will just have to tune in next Friday to see how Manifest's story closes.