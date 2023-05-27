'Manifest' Season 4, Part 2 Trailer: Watch It Now

Soon it will be time to get answers about Flight 828 when Manifest drops Season 4, Part 2 on Netflix next week. A new trailer for the final episodes finally dropped, and it is previewing that a whole lot will be going on for the passengers as the Death Date inches ever so closer. Not to mention that Angelina will be hellbent on bringing "The end of times."

It's hard to believe that the end is near for Manifest, especially since the show has gone through so much. Luckily from the looks of the trailer, fans will be plenty fed for the final 10 episodes. Following the cliffhanger in Episode 10, with Angelina using the Omega Sapphire to open up fissures across the world and the passengers getting detained, it's going to be an intense finale.

Since Ben seems to be addressing the passengers and telling them that they're at the end, it can be assumed that at some point, the Death Date will finally come, which of course, was expected. However, it sounds like they are not solving enough Callings due to the Registry now supervising them, which could bring some consequences. Another big thing is that Zeke is back in some way, despite sacrificing himself to save Cal at the end of Episode 10, which means it's going to be an emotional ride.

Then there is Angelina, who believes that God has chosen her for the final judgment, which could make things even worse when it comes to trying to save the world. Everyone is also keeping their loved ones closer than ever as the end of the world is coming, so there is no way of knowing just what will happen, especially with the Death Date coming up quick.

While it is going to be both exciting and nerve-wracking to see what happens in the final episodes, it is going to be hard to say goodbye to Manifest. It's been a journey to get to the final season, especially when it first looked like all was done after NBC canceled the series. After Netflix saved it, it was a long waiting game for the fourth and final season, but the wait was definitely worth it. How these last 10 episodes end will be something to look forward to, but fans may need to prepare themselves, just in case.