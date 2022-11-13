'Manifest' Season 4 Part 1 Delivers Twisty Surprises in Return

Netflix brought Manifest back from the brink after its cancellation by NBC. The first part of Season 4 recently premiered on the streamer and it brought plenty of surprising twists that some fans didn't expect. Spoilers are ahead for Manifest's fourth season on Netflix.

The end of the first ten episodes of Manifest's final season on Netflix didn't hesitate to bring tragedy back to the fold, taking a favorite character with it. As the first half draws to a close, Zeke, played by Matt Long, sacrifices himself and his growing "empathic abilities" to save Cal (Ty Doran). Zeke gives a tearful farewell to his wife on the phone and then ends up biting it.

According to TV Insider, creator Jeff Rake confirms the emotional departure but he isn't ready to shut the lid on the casket. "Zeke is really dead, but dead is a loaded word on Manifest. Sometimes characters manage to find ways back to other characters dead or alive. But Zeke is dead-dead," Rake tells the outlet. Whether this means we're about to see some Lost-style shenanigans or if there are other aspects at play, fans will need to keep watching the second half when it premieres.

And just as one character is ushered off into the ether, others returned on the Netflix arrival. College student and flight 828 passenger TJ returned to the show after being featured in season two. The last he was seen on the show he was heading to Egypt to study artifacts and their connection to the land's mythology within the greater mystery of the show.

So how did TJ make his way back in episode eight of the new season? Well, it's romance, silly. TJ and Olive (Luna Blaise) spark up their romance again, with his return playing at the center of his efforts. According to Collider, his return is a welcome sight despite it coming later in the new batch of episodes. That likely means the second half holds a lot in store for him.

So with these two big twists, what else is in the cards for the second half of Manifest's final season? Netflix hasn't given a premiere date for the series just yet, so fans will have to pore over the first half for a while to gather clues.