'Manifest' Season 4 Part 2 Premiere Date Revealed at Netflix

The survivors of the mysterious Montego Air Flight 828 are closing out their story this June. After bringing the hit series to Netflix following its cancellation at NBC, Manifest Season 4, Part 2, the final batch of episodes for the hit supernatural drama, will arrive on Friday, June 2, Netflix announced Friday.

Created by Jeff Rake, Manifest follows a group of passengers arriving in New York City, only to be horrified to learn they are five and a half years late and everyone they love assumed they were dead. None of the passengers showed signs of aging, and they soon learn that adjusting to life is not easy, especially when they begin hearing voices and seeing hallucinations. After Season 4, Part 1 ended with Zeke using his empathic powers to save Cal's life and Angelina absorbing the sapphire and emerging from the church, the 10-episode Part 2 will find the group dealing with the aftermath of the volcanic fissure.

"In the aftermath of Angelina unleashing a devastating volcanic fissure, the passengers face severe scrutiny in a world fueled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry. A mysterious accident delivers ominous warnings on a biblical scale that will further jeopardize the livelihood of all the passengers," the synopsis reads, per Deadline. "As Michaela grieves the loss of her beloved husband Zeke, she must team up with her old flame Jared to find new methods to investigate Callings. Meanwhile, Ben and Saanvi attempt to collaborate with the Registry authorities, which only leads to dire results for the passengers. Miraculously, a mythological event reactivates Cal's sapphire-laden dragon scar, offering a glimmer of hope for the 828ers to survive the rapidly approaching Death Date. But Angelina's nefarious sapphire powers continue to wreak havoc, leading to a struggle between good and evil down to their very last day in this most terrifying, suspenseful and joyous chapter of the Manifest story."

Manifest was originally a NBC title and premiered on the network in 2018. After just three seasons, however, NBC canceled the show in June 2021. The move sparked outrage among fans, who rallied support around Manifest in an effort to save it. In August 2021, Netflix announced it picked Manifest up for a fourth and final season consisting of 20 episodes. The first half of the final season debuted on Netflix in November 2022.

Hailing from Warner Bros. Television, Manifest is executive produced by series creator Rake, who also serves as showrunner. Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine, Robert Zemeckis, Len Goldstein, and Romeo Tirone also executive produce. Manifest stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor, Daryl Edwards and Ty Doran. Other EPs are Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine, Robert Zemeckis, Len Goldstein and Romeo TironeThe first three seasons, as well as Season 4, Part 1, stream on Netflix. Part 2 will drop on the platform on Friday, June 2.