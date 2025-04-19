Major CBS Show Cracks Netflix’s Top 3

A major CBS show is rising up the ranks on Netflix.

Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon is currently No. 3 on the streamer’s Top 10 TV chart for the U.S.

The seventh and final season of the sitcom was recently made available on Netflix, about six months after it landed on Max. Fans now have the option to watch all seven seasons on both streamers. How long Young Sheldon will remain available on Netflix for is unknown, as its likely to have Max be its permanent streaming home at some point in the future. However, it’s not uncommon for a show to have more than one streaming home, so it’s possible Young Sheldon will also remain on Netflix for a while.

Pictured (L-R): Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper, Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister, Lance Barber as George Sr., Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper, Raegan Revord as Missy Cooper, Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper, and Annie Potts as Connie ‘Meemaw’ Tucker. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

Other shows on Netflix’s chart include Ransom Canyon, Black Mirror, The Glass Dome, and Bad Influence, which rounds out the Top 5. It seems like many people are binge-watching Young Sheldon, and it’s even better now that all seven seasons are streaming. Whether or not it will be enough to push the show to the top spot is unknown, but it wouldn’t be surprising if that were the case.

Everyone watching Young Sheldon on Netflix could also be a good thing. Although the series is now over, it lives on with spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. The series follows Montana Jordan and Emily Osment’s titular characters as they navigate their new lives together with their daughter, and living with Mandy’s parents and brother. The show premiered last fall on CBS, but is already renewed for Season 2. It’s also seen some other Young Sheldon stars returning, including Annie Potts, Zoe Perry, Raegan Revord, and even Lance Barber. Iain Armitage has yet to return, but with another season on the way, it’s always possible.

Along with Georgie & Mandy, there is another Big Bang Theory spinoff in the works at Max: Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, with Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie. It has yet to be greenlit at the streamer, but it seems to be heading in a good direction. In the meantime, fans can always watch The Big Bang Theory on Max and Young Sheldon on both Max and Netflix. New episodes of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.