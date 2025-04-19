Black Mirror is still holding its own on the Netflix TV chart — but it’s still not No. 1. A new romantic Netflix show swooped in to take over most of the attention this week. Elsewhere, a major CBS sitcom just joined the Netflix catalog and is a quick hit.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 TV shows list as it currently stands on Saturday (April 19, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

Videos by PopCulture.com

5. Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing

Official Synopsis: “In this eye-opening documentary exposé, teens and parents reveal disturbing accounts of abuse and exploitation within the world of child influencers.”

4. The Glass Dome

Official Synopsis: “When her friend’s daughter goes missing, criminologist Lejla joins the search — and must confront the haunting trauma of her own childhood abduction.”

3. Young Sheldon

Official Synopsis: “Brilliant yet awkward 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper lands in high school where his smarts leave everyone stumped in this The Big Bang Theory spinoff.”

2. Black Mirror

Official Synopsis: “Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology series will return in 2025 with six brand new episodes, including a sequel to the sci-fi adventure ‘USS Callister.’”

1. Ransom Canyon

Official Synopsis: “Passions run deep in a small Texas town, as three ranching dynasties fight for their land, their legacies and the people they love.”