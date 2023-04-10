Machine Gun Kelly, John Mulaney Among Guest Stars in Pete Davidson's New Peacock Series 'Bupkis'

Machine Gun Kelly and John Mulaney have been announced as guest stars in Pete Davidson's forthcoming new Peacock series, Bupkis. The two were part of a long list of special guests who will appear in the streaming series, including La La Anthony, Charlamagne Tha God, Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Philip Ettinger, Al Gore, Paul Walter Hauser, Sunita Mani, Oona Roche, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Jon Stewart, and Marissa Jaret Winokur. They all join previously announced guest stars Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Simon Rex, Ray Romano, Kenan Thompson, and Chase Sui Wonders.

In an official synopsis, Bupkis is described as "a new comedy following Pete Davidson as he attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships. The raw, semi-autobiographical series stars Davidson, Edie Falco, and Joe Pesci alongside a star-studded supporting cast in a show that straddles reality and absurdity to best represent what it is to be Pete Davidson." In addition to starring in Bupkis, Davidson is also a writer and executive producer, alongside Dave Sirus and Judah Miller, who is also showrunner. The series is set to premiere May 4, only on Peacock.

Notably, this is Davidson's second big Peacock project, as last year he starred opposite Kaley Cuoco in Meet Cute, a rom-com with a clever sci-fi twist that really makes things interesting. In the film, Cuoco's character Sheila meets and falls for Davidson's Gary, a funny and charming guy she meets in a bar. However, it turns out that Sheila has been intentionally reliving the same first over and over again, by way of a tanning-bed-time-machine, and she's even gone further back and changed a few things about Gary, which understandably upsets him when he finds out.

Davidson spent years on Saturday Night Live, but recently exited the show. He's been doing more film roles over the past few years, and recently appeared in the critically praised horror-comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies. Cuoco is well-known for her roles on shows like The Big Bang Theory and Eight Simple Rules... but her most recent TV project is The Flight Attendant, a twisty dark comedy thriller on HBO Max. Meet Cute is Directed by Alex Lehmann (Netflix' Paddleton), from a script by Noga Pnueli. In addition to Cuoco and Davidson, the film also stars Deborah S. Craig (Hart of Dixie, The Blacklist), Rock Kohli (Inside Amy Schumer), and Sierra Fisk (Piranha 3DD). Meet Cute is currently available to stream on Peacock.